Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Baked potato chili

I don’t know about you, but I love potatoes. Honestly, they’re probably one of my favorite foods and I’ve been looking for a hardy, microwave-friendly meal to use them in for ages.

When I mentioned this to my mother, she suggested something so simple that I was disappointed I hadn’t thought of it myself: a chili baked potato. This recipe is something simple, hardy, and filling, that will be good to enjoy as we round out these last few chilly spring weeks.

This article provides two different options for the chili portion: one for those who have the time, money, and energy to make chili from scratch (which is done on the stove), and one for those who are lacking any of those (like myself).

Homemade Chili Recipe (makes two servings)

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 can kidney beans (rinse and drain)

1 can diced tomatoes

1 small diced onion

Spices (salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, chili powder)

2 medium potatoes

Optional toppings: shredded cheese, spoonful of sour cream

Directions

Cook beef and onions on medium heat until the meat crumbles and the onions are softened. Add tomatoes, beans, and spices of choice. Simmer for 20-25 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Wash potato, and prick with a fork several times. Place in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 4 minutes, flip, and microwave for additional 4 minutes. Check for texture, microwaving in 2 minute intervals until mostly done. Add half of the chili, and microwave for 1 minute. Add toppings.

Canned Chili Recipe (makes two servings)

Ingredients:

1 can premade chili

1 medium potato

Optional: additional spices, shredded cheese, sour cream

Directions

Wash potato, and prick with a fork several times. Place in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 4 minutes, flip, and microwave for additional 4 minutes. Check for texture, microwaving in 2-minute intervals until mostly done.

Add half of the can of chili, along with any additional spices, and microwave for 1 minute. Add toppings.

Make sure that you poke the potato with the fork to create holes; this allows steam to escape during the microwaving and prevents a potato explosion. Plus, it will make the potato much fluffier.

In my making of this recipe I tend to use a premade can of chili. It is just much easier to make, and it tends to be more budget-friendly. However, nothing beats homemade chili, and this recipe is especially good if the chili is right off the stove.

This recipe is one I enjoy on a rainy day when I feel that I need something warm and filling. It’s a great comfort food as well, especially when the dining center food doesn’t look appealing.

Like this: Like Loading...