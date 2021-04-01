Springing into April: What’s leaving and what’s arriving on Netflix?

The streaming platform that took over a pandemic world will be offering its customers a larger playlist this month by adding beloved classics, such as “Legally Blonde” (2001) and “The Pianist” (2002).

Mara Gomez Gonzalez, Minnesota State University, Mankato student and library assistant on the side, shares how she is excited about some Netflix releases.

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family is one of my childhood movies and I watched it with my family. I will definitely be watching it and think about those days once I get some free time.”

Another hot release this month for students is “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (2013). Engineering students like Abdisamad Ibrahim and Abraham Amare both share the excitement for this movie as it remarks on the life of former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

“I enjoy learning new things when I am watching something, especially about events and people that changed the world.” Ibrahim stated.

Furthermore, Amare mentions, “This movie is based on a book, and anyone who wants to feel inspired should pick up a copy and learn about him.”

At the same time, the streaming platform says goodbye to other videographies. Some big name movies among them are “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Inception” (2010), and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012) as well as the shows “Weeds” and “Extras”.

Ariell Kento comments how she is going to miss the option to watch the movies that are leaving, such as “Kung Fu Hustle” (2004).

“Can’t they just keep them all?” Kento commented, resonating with what we all are wondering, can there be too much to watch? The answer is no.

More information about what is coming and leaving Netflix can be found in the website, each week shows and movies are both added and removed.

