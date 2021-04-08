Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Microwave Enchiladas

I’ve made some pretty good recipes while writing this column, but I haven’t yet enjoyed one quite as much as these microwave enchiladas. Not only is this recipe effortless to make, but it’s something completely different compared to typical microwave meals.

With only four ingredients this recipe can make the dorm-cook feel a lot more like a professional chef.

This recipe can easily serve about two people and can also be doubled to serve more. Whether for a sick friend, a suite gathering, or a hangout in your lounge, this recipe can be amazing to accommodate multiple people, and it’s pretty easy to serve too.

I do provide a recipe for enchilada sauce, which I got off of flippindelicious.com. Even though the recipe is enjoyable, I’d recommend finding the sauce premade, as it will probably be smoother than using spaghetti sauce. However, I know that it may not be the easiest ingredient to find, especially since I was only able to find mine in a little bag.

Microwave Enchiladas

Ingredients

Approx. 1 cup Enchilada sauce

Shredded Cheese

4-6 small corn tortillas

Fillings: grilled chicken (shredded or diced), corn, beans

Homemade Enchilada Sauce

1 cup spaghetti/tomato sauce

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Basil

1 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Chili powder

Salt and Pepper

Directions

Microwave tortillas until soft, around 30 seconds. Spread enchilada sauce on the bottom of a microwavable dish, preferably glass, until the bottom is completely covered. Mix desired fillings with most of the remaining enchilada sauce and desired amount of shredded cheese.

Fill each enchilada with 2 spoonsful of filling and roll. Place seam-side down in dish. Spread remaining enchilada sauce over the top of the enchiladas and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Microwave for 6-7 minutes, or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling.

My biggest piece of advice for this dish is to make sure the tortillas get completely covered in enchilada sauce. If they aren’t, they will get crunchy in the microwave, which isn’t really the goal with enchiladas. Otherwise, this meal is a simple one, aside from ensuring that you don’t fill the tortillas to the point that they can no longer be rolled properly.

Additionally, try to use a glass dish. This isn’t the end of the world, but they will cook faster and more evenly.

This recipe is undeniably a new favorite of mine. It was simple to put together and super delicious. Sometimes you just want a nice, homemade-tasting meal from the comfort of your own dorm, you know? And these microwave enchiladas are an amazing way to achieve that.

