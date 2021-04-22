Thursday, April 22, 2021
Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Chilaquiles in a Cup

Sydney Berggren

On the hunt for today’s recipe, I stumbled across a microwave version of a dish I had never tried before, chilaquiles. For those who might not know, chilaquiles is a traditional Mexican breakfast. The base of this Chilaquiles in a Cup recipe is from thedailymeal.com, but I edited it to satisfy my likings. 

Microwaved egg gets old after a while, and I found the 2 eggs the original recipe calls for to be a bit much. If you want to go for the 2-egg version, I suggest slightly increasing the amount of other ingredients. 

I found this recipe to be good for working with what you have. I used coconut milk, a diced cheese stick, salsa, and lime tortilla chips, and it worked just as well. Using the original ingredients would probably have a smoother, more traditional turnout, but it is adaptable since there are so many aspects and flavors. 

Coffee Cup Chilaquiles 

Ingredients 

  • 1 egg 
  • 2 tablespoons milk 
  • Handful shredded monetary jack cheese 
  • Handful of crushed tortilla chips 
  • 3 tablespoons salsa 
  • Small handful of grilled chicken or beef, if desired. 
  • Seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, etc) 
  • Optional toppings (sour cream, green onion, cilantro, spinach, etc) 

Directions 

In a microwave-safe mug or bowl, mix the eggs and milk together with a fork. Add shredded cheese and salsa, stir to combine. Add lightly crushed tortilla chips and meat, stir to combine. Season, mix in if desired. Microwave for 2 minutes. If not thoroughly cooked, microwave for additional 30 second increments. Add desired toppings. 

I highly recommend this dish. While it takes a bit longer to put together and consists of a larger number of  ingredients, it is simple and scrumptious. Make sure to watch you seasoning though, as I was definitely a little sprinkle-happy with the garlic powder. I love garlic, but there is such a thing as too much. Additionally, a flatter bowl or mug may be superior, allowing the dish to cook through more easily. 

