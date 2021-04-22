Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Chilaquiles in a Cup

On the hunt for today’s recipe, I stumbled across a microwave version of a dish I had never tried before, chilaquiles. For those who might not know, chilaquiles is a traditional Mexican breakfast. The base of this Chilaquiles in a Cup recipe is from thedailymeal.com, but I edited it to satisfy my likings.

Microwaved egg gets old after a while, and I found the 2 eggs the original recipe calls for to be a bit much. If you want to go for the 2-egg version, I suggest slightly increasing the amount of other ingredients.

I found this recipe to be good for working with what you have. I used coconut milk, a diced cheese stick, salsa, and lime tortilla chips, and it worked just as well. Using the original ingredients would probably have a smoother, more traditional turnout, but it is adaptable since there are so many aspects and flavors.

Coffee Cup Chilaquiles

Ingredients

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

Handful shredded monetary jack cheese

Handful of crushed tortilla chips

3 tablespoons salsa

Small handful of grilled chicken or beef, if desired.

Seasoning (salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, etc)

Optional toppings (sour cream, green onion, cilantro, spinach, etc)

Directions

In a microwave-safe mug or bowl, mix the eggs and milk together with a fork. Add shredded cheese and salsa, stir to combine. Add lightly crushed tortilla chips and meat, stir to combine. Season, mix in if desired. Microwave for 2 minutes. If not thoroughly cooked, microwave for additional 30 second increments. Add desired toppings.

I highly recommend this dish. While it takes a bit longer to put together and consists of a larger number of ingredients, it is simple and scrumptious. Make sure to watch you seasoning though, as I was definitely a little sprinkle-happy with the garlic powder. I love garlic, but there is such a thing as too much. Additionally, a flatter bowl or mug may be superior, allowing the dish to cook through more easily.

Like this: Like Loading...