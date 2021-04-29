Cooking in the Kitchen with Sydney: Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

As I’ve stated many times before, I am for sure a breakfast person. So I thought I’d come back today with a sweet breakfast food that is a fan favorite at my home: Cinnamon Apple Pancakes.

My family loves fried apples; green apples sliced up mixed with a bit of butter, cinnamon, sugar, and heavy cream on the pan. However, this isn’t an accessible method in the typical college dorm, so I am showing a microwave version today. On top of just the apples, I love putting them on some pancakes, so I have added an easy microwave pancake recipe as well.

I just got my apple from the UDC, as I don’t eat them fast enough to purchase a bag from the store. The other ingredients are ones I have back in my dorm, as spices and pancake mix last a while, and I use milk often.

This recipe is fairly quick and easy, and as an added bonus it fixes any craving for a sweet breakfast.

Cinnamon Apple Pancake

Ingredients

½ cup pancake mix

½ cup milk

1 green apple

1 tbsp of butter

Cinnamon and sugar to taste

Additional toppings; peanut butter, syrup, whipped cream, etc.

Directions

Chop the apple into bit-sized pieces. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and top with diced butter, cinnamon and sugar. Mix thoroughly and microwave for 1:30. Stir again. In a separate bowl, combine pancake mix and milk. Microwave for two minutes, then allow to slightly cool. Top the pancake with desired toppings and enjoy!

I recommend peeling the apples so you aren’t dealing with a rubbery peel. Also, the pancake texture is going to be a bit different, seeing as you only mix it with milk, but it isn’t too noticeable.

I tend to top my pancakes with peanut butter, however, any traditional pancake topping is delicious with this recipe. If you add whipped cream to these pancakes it tastes just like an apple pie.

While this recipe is more of a fall favorite, I am always a fan of cinnamon apples at any time of the year. Plus, rounding out the year with a delicious treat seemed like a nice way to sign off.

