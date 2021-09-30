Looking into week 4 of fantasy football in the NFL

Week three of the NFL season has concluded, which allows us to step back and take a look at the multitude of boom and bust performances across the league. After three weeks have passed, it is also important to note which players continue to struggle despite having great seasons last year.

You never want to hold on to players for too long, as their trade value can fluctuate tremendously week to week. Heading into week four there is a lot of buy low and sell high candidates that will catch your eye.

Two amazing buy low candidates include stud wide receivers Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. Diggs has had some decent weeks to start the season, but none compared to the run he made last year that made him a top three PPR format wide out last year.

The Bills keep throwing the ball at a league high rate, Diggs just has not seen his normal production quite yet. As far as Hopkins goes, the Cardinals run a similar pass heavy offense like the Bills do.

Hopkins has been dealing with a rib injury, and posted a five point dud this past week against a very bad Jaguars team. Hopkins is the definition of durable, and may as well be one of the toughest players in the league.

Hopkins has played at least 15 regular season games in every single season he has been in the NFL, and plays through any minor injuries that may be bothering him. Once Hopkins feels ready to go again, he will be back to putting up monster statlines. Go trade for these guys at the low if you can.

On the sell if you can side of fantasy includes last year’s wide receiver nine, Allen Robinson. Robinson has seemed to QB proof his whole career up to this point, being a viable fantasy option with nearly all mediocre at best quarterbacks he’s caught passes from for the Bears.

This year might be the year we find out Robinson cannot escape this situation. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields started his first game for the Bears this past Sunday, throwing for only 68 passing yards and zero scores.

No wide receiver in the league can remain a viable fantasy option with quarterback play that bad. It might be time to panic on Robinson if the Bears continue to struggle.

The waiver wire for week four is loaded with quite a few players worth picking up, highlighted by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Hubbard has been the backup to starter Christian McCaffery to start the season, but with McCaffery’s recent hamstring injury, Hubbard is an easy pickup and plug in option this week.

Hubbard is undoubtedly the RB1 in Carolina when McCaffery is down, and an easy fantasy option as he will see nearly all the running back touches. Renfrow has been a security blanket for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this season.

The Raiders offense runs through tight end Darren Waller, but when he is not open, Carr loves to look Renfrow’s way. Renfrow has not been an absolute stud this season, but maintains flex spot value week to week if your bench is running thin.

The defensive pickups of the week are quite simple. The two defenses recommended to go for this week should be on the waiver wire, as they have not had the best fantasy starts to the season.

However, they both play in good matchups against rookie quarterbacks. The pickups of the week are the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals, get them and start them if you can.

