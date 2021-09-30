Minnesota State Soccer travels to take on Moorhead, Northern

After coming off a 1-0-1 week at home last week-end, the Minnesota State soccer team (4-2-1, 2-1-1 NSIC) is set to head out on the road where they will take on MSU Moorhead (0-7, 0-4 NSIC) and North-ern State (3-2-1, 2-1-1 NSIC).

Tomorrow the Mavericks will play the Dragons’ home pitch, although they should not be too worried about coming out on top, with the Dragons’ being winless through seven games this year.

Historically, the Mavericks have only lost two matches in the teams history since 1995.

Oh, and those two losses? 1996 and 1997.

15 straight wins for the mavericks and coming off a 5-0 win at home, against a Moorhead team that hasn’t had a regular season win since November of 2019 is a recipe for success for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

The Dragons have only scored one goal through seven games this year, while allowing 18.Mankato, on the other hand, is seeing a positive goal differential through their seven games this year, scoring 14 and only allowing eight.

Meanwhile, Northern State might give the Mavericks a bit more trouble.

The Wolves are neck and neck with Minnesota State in the NSIC rankings, each having a 2-1-1 NSIC record (7 conference points).In a series dating back to 2004, the Mavericks hold a 15-1-1 record, taking their lone loss in a 1-0 bout in 2010.

Jenny Vetter looks to lead her team to victory this weekend, tying for the second most goals in the NSIC with four through seven games.

The Mavericks rotations in net can be a defining moment for this weekend, as we saw redshirt freshman Ava Blackney get her first minutes in net.

