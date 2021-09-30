Students get fired up for homecoming

To kick off homecoming week, Minnesota State University, Makato hosted a bonfire and fireworks event at Blakeslee Stadium Monday night. The festivities were welcomed with a short speech from MNSU President, Edward Inch, followed by the encompassing lighting of the fire in front of gathered students and the band playing from behind.

Inch shared that the crowd for the event was the largest in the event’s history. Phones were raised to take numerous pictures and videos of the fire so students could showcase their school pride.

Following the band’s performance, a DJ played live music for students to enjoy, and giveaway prizes were handed out to students. Around 9 p.m. the firework show started, lasting roughly 20 minutes.

In addition to this, the school provided an inflatable obstacle course. Tiara Nietfeld, a student at MNSU, was pleasantly surprised by them, saying, “I like the obstacle course!”

Ali Mcnamara, another MNSU student, attended the bonfire and shared, “My favorite part was the community getting together and it was really fun to hang out with friends.” Mcnamara also plans to attend as many of the other homecoming events as possible.

Christian Hickethier stated “I’m disappointed that this is the only event that I’m able to attend because I work during the other events.”

MNSU student, Tai Craft, explained their expectation and excitement to attend other homecoming events as well in support for friends, “My CA is one of the royalty, so I kinda have too.”

The week’s itinerary includes the food eating contest held Tuesday, an office decorating contest, lip sync battle, and the closing of royalty voting today. On Friday Jesse McCartney will be the artist for the homecoming concert, and Saturday is the big day of tailgating, watching the parade, and cheering on the Mavericks in the game.

Of these events, Mcnamara said the one she is most looking forward to is, “Probably the lip sync battle.” This opinion was echoed by MNSU student Lindsay Cortese, who has been encouraging classmates to attend the event. MNSU student Jackie Krupa is excited to attend the parade, something Nietfeld mentioned as well.

Overall, the school spirit is hard to miss this week, and students are encouraged to participate in events. Mcnamara encourages others, “It’s fun, you’re gonna meet new friends, everybody is super nice you’ll want to come.”

