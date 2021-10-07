Looking into week 5 of fantasy football

Week four of the NFL season has concluded, but it has not helped us find out which players we should be getting rid of and which we should keep. Although each week is a new week to gain more knowledge on what each player is going to bring to the table this year, there are still a lot of question marks.

Players like Mike Williams and Cooper Kupp have been absolute studs so far this year but took a step back this week after posting significantly lower numbers than previous weeks in week four. On the other hand, players like Tyreek Hill and Saquon Barkley struggled in recent weeks but have recently exploded for league-winning games.

This brings a multitude of uncertainties about if these players are coming into their form or if this was just an outlier of a week. Here we will analyze which players are worth keeping and who you might need to worry about.

Our first worries come from Williams and Kupp, who were top five wide receiver options heading into week four of the fantasy season. Both posted under 12 points in PPR formats this past week after averaging well over 20 points the previous three weeks.

As far as these guys go, make sure you hold on to them because they got chances but could not execute this past week. Guys like Hill and Barkley have overperformed expectations this past week.

Hill and Barkley have been great fantasy options in the past, and it is about time they come full circle to being their fantasy selves again. Keep these guys because they are league winners.

One player it might be time to panic over is Allen Robinson. Robinson was last year’s wide receiver nine, but is currently behind guys like Quintez Cephus, Darnell Mooney and Mecole Hardman, who were barely bench stashes last year in total points.

Rookie Justin Fields has become the starting quarterback for the Bears, but has only thrown 347 yards with zero touchdowns through four games. If Fields does not bounce back soon, Robinson will become a weekly bench option.

Coming off the waiver wire is one of the hottest pickups we’ve seen in a while: Falcons wide receiver and running back Cordarelle Patterson. Patterson has found a groove this year in a new offense, and is averaging over 20 points per game in his last three games.

Patterson is an efficient runner and a great backfield option in the passing game, which is giving him league high numbers. Patterson has also found the end zone five times in three games, which will undoubtedly lead to great fantasy output.

If you are interested in streaming a defense on a basis, teams you should continue to pick up against include the Jets. Dolphins, and Texans.

Feature photo by Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

