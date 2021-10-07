Maverick volleyball hosts Crookston and Bemidji

After what will be their toughest weekend weekend of the season, the Minnesota State (8-4, 3-4 NSIC) volleyball team will come back home this weekend for games against Minnesota-Crookston (1-11, 1-9 NSIC) and Bemidji State (0-15, 0-10 NSIC).

Minnesota State’s opponents have a combined one win, when Minnesota-Crookston took down the winless Minot State to start out the conference games.

Over the course of the last 21 years, the Mavericks are 18-5 against the Golden Eagles, and 2-8 in their last 10.

The Mavericks, being a middle of the pack team, winning against the worse teams and losing against the better teams, should not have any issue with this match.

Minnesota-Crookston falls in last place in the NSIC in hitting percentage (.093) and service aces (1.10/set), and falling in 15th in kills (8.56/set), digs (10.95/set), and opponent service aces (2.41/set).

The Mavericks are far more successful in their statistics, specifically on the defensive side of the net.

Minnesota State ranks 4th in the NSIC with blocks at 2.33/set, just behind No. 16 St. Cloud, No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul, and Augustana. The Mavericks also rank 3rd in opponent blocks with 1.55/set.

Although the Mavericks are just 8th in the NSIC in digs, senior libero Mara Quam, ranks 3rd in the NSIC in digs with a phenomenal 4.77/set.

Crookston’s most notable player consists of redshirt junior Natalie Koke. Koke sits at 19th in service aces (.31/set) and 12th in assists (6.21/set) in the NSIC.

Bemidji has not had the season that they wanted to coming into this year, staying winless through 15 matches.

The Mavericks have come out on top historically, standing tall with a 23-2 record against the Beavers in a series that dates back to 1995. The Mavericks haven’t lost since 2015 to Bemidji State, with the only other loss coming in 1997.

MSU is undefeated at home with a 13-0 record when these two teams clash and will look to continue that streak.

The only thing that Bemidji State has going for them this season, is even though they are last in the standings, they are not last in any statistics.

Bemidji is ranked 13th in assists, kills, and opponent kills, while peaking at 12th in opponent blocks.

Feature photo by SPX Sports via Maverick Athletics

