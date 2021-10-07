Women’s hockey takes on Lindenwood

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team is staying home in Mankato following their recent matchup against Minnesota-Duluth this past weekend.

The Mavericks held their own against the Bulldogs in their two-game series, defeating Minnesota Duluth once out of two times to improve their overall record to 3-1.

The Mavs now sit at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play this season, and are now set to play their second home series against non-conference opponent Lindenwood University this weekend. The Lions come into the series winless, with an 0-4 record after getting swept by Wisconsin and St. Cloud in the previous weeks.

The Mavericks have a great track record against the Lions, currently holding a four-game winning streak and winning five out of the past six meetings between the two teams.

During the four-game streak, the Mavs have held the Lions to only two goals while scoring ten of their own.

Minnesota State will not only look to continue their four game winning streak, but also to improve their record to 5-1 this weekend in unison with a sweep.

The Mavericks have yet to find themselves ranked in the Division I Women’s USA Hockey poll, but have received votes in the USCHO rankings.

There is still not much separation in points leaders through only the first four games into the season, but senior forward Brittyn Fleming leads Minnesota State in points with seven.

Fleming is doing so with two goals and five assists, backed up by junior defenseman Charlotte Akervik, who is second with one goal and five assists.

Senior forward Brooke Bryant and junior forward Kelsey King are the team leaders in goals this season, both with three. Bryant also has one assist on the season and sits fourth in team points.

Between the pipes stands junior goaltender Calla Frank. Frank played in both games this past weekend against Duluth, despite splitting work with sophomore Lauren Barbro in the series against Merrimack College.

It seems Frank is becoming the clear cut first option at goaltender for the Mavs when playing more high profile opponents. Frank struggled in her first game against the Bulldogs, letting in seven goals after facing 41 shots on an off night.

Frank did rebound the next game however, along with the rest of the Mavericks. Frank saved 24 of 26 shots faced on a great .923 save percentage night.

Mavs goaltenders now combine for a .894 save percentage, but will look to improve to above .900 this weekend against Lindenwood.

Puck drop is set for 3:01 p.m. Friday, and 2:01 p.m. Saturday.

Feature photo by Dylan Engel/The Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...