Soccer’s final home stand against Duluth and St. Cloud

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is on fire right now, and they are looking to extend their current five game win streak against St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth.

The Mavericks have all of the momentum in their favor right now, coming off a 5-0 win against Upper Iowa, and a 4-0 win against Winona State.

Historically, the Mavericks have gotten the best of the Huskies, having a 25-7-2 in matches since 1995. Recently, though, MSU has not managed to find a win since 2017, and are 1-2-1 in their last four meetings. The Mavericks dropped a 2-1 double overtime contest the last time the teams met in 2019.

Minnesota State is fourth in the NSIC standings with an 8-2-1 (6-1-1 NSIC, 19 points) record, while SCSU sits tied at seventh with a 3-4-2 (3-2-2 NSIC, 11 points) record.

Sunday, the Mavericks will take on the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in their first meeting since 2019.

MSU has not lost to UMD since October of 2011, riding a 12 game winning streak since then, including two shootout wins from MSU.

Minnesota-Duluth has been having a not-so-great season, wearing a 1-9-1 (1-6-1 NSIC, 4 points) record at the midway point in conference play. The Bulldogs are coming off their first win of the season, taking down the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles by a score of 4-0.

MSU’s Jenny Vetter seemingly won’t be bothered by that fact, as she is coming off a week where she was named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week, and featured on this week’s NSIC Spotlight.

Vetter netted six goals in last weekend’s games against the Peacocks and Warriors, as well as taking 12 shots, while landing nine of them on goal.

The Mavericks will play both matches at home this weekend, before heading out to play four out their last five matches on the road to close out the regular season.

