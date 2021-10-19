How to muster through midterms without stressing too much

Not exactly hell-week, not exactly bliss either. Midterms are that annoying middle child who has to ruin the smooth coast of college.

With the impending arrival of midterm season, it’s important to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself while still accomplishing your academic goals. There are plenty of ways to unwind and focus on yourself. Follow this guide to keep your grades and sanity at an all-time high.

First off, get some sleep. Not a power nap. Not three hours of sleep. We are talking about as much sleep as you can get. It may seem like a good idea to study until 3 a.m. for your 8 a.m. final, but you won’t remember most of what you studied and there’s a good chance that you’ll sleep through your alarm anyway.

Set an alarm that stops your study streak and close your books for the night. Take a hot shower and hop into bed. Getting a full night’s sleep (aim for 6 to 8 hours) will not only reduce those under-eye bags but let you ace those exams.

Second, limit your distractions. Playing music on your phone is great until you get a Snapchat notification. Having the TV going is fine until you end up watching half of the episode. Go to the library and leave your phone at home or in your dorm. When the distractions are gone, there is nothing left to do except focus on your work.

After an hour or two, go back and take that much-needed social media fill. Balancing out the workload with pockets of fun makes it easy to remember without burning out.

Third, eat healthily. Now might seem like the perfect time to hit the gas station for movie theater boxes of candy and Doritos. Don’t deprive yourself of a sweet treat; you deserve it for making all of these deadlines.

However, try to stick to your regular eating schedule and make sure you are eating plenty of fruits and veggies. These will supply you with more energy and you won’t feel sick in the middle of your study session.

Fourth, don’t over-caffeinate. The idea of chugging a combination of Monster and Bang sounds idyllic, but you will have more shakes than a diner menu.

Caffeine is a great way to keep you perked up throughout the day, but overdoing it will make sleep impossible. A coffee in the morning and a pick-me-up energy mid-afternoon should be just enough to get you through the day.

Finally, take breaks and do things for yourself. Go to a sports game and yell out your stress. Go down to the CSU Lincoln lounge for Hound Hugs and Kanine Kisses from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and pet therapy dogs. Do your favorite self-care activities. While studying is important, taking time to do activities you enjoy helps maintain your sense of sanity.

If you follow this guide, you can pass your midterms and still remain cool and collected.

Header Photo: Students gathered around therapy dogs during exam week at MNSU. (Mansoor Ahmad/The Reporter)

