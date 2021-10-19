Soccer keeps streak going with 2 wins

The streak continues for Minnesota State soccer, as they sweep the weekend against St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth.

The Mavericks are on a seven game winning streak now, taking down their in-state rivals, and improving their record to 10-2-1 (8-1-1 NSIC).

On Friday, the Mavericks found themselves in a neck and neck battle against the Huskies, a team they have historically dominated, but seem to be having trouble against as of late.

Jenny Vetter managed to lift the Mavericks 1-0 with the game-winning goal almost 83 minutes in with the help of Olivia Thoen.

Thoen made a great pass leading Vetter, who then made a couple of swift moves around the St. Cloud State defenders, firing her shot over the goalkeeper’s head and taking the 1-0 lead, and the eventual victory.

Mackenzie Rath started her seventh goal in net for the Mavericks, earning the four save shutout, and improving her record to 5-1-1 on the year.

The Mavericks came out a bit more dominant on Sunday against a struggling Minnesota-Duluth team.

Nadia Lowery was the first to put up a goal for the Mavericks, following Vetter’s cross to Lowery in front of the net, taking the lead just 12:52 into the match.

Vetter netted her own goal in the 27th minute with an assist from Claire Cater, followed by Molly Mosher’s first goal of the year at around the 40 minute mark.

The Mavericks came out of the first half with a 3-0 lead, making a statement against Minnesota-Duluth

Just five minutes into the second half, Vetter managed to get another one in the net, for her 14th goal of the season.

Just a few minutes later, Natalie Thoen scored her first of the year with an assist from Caitlin Brown.

The Bulldogs managed to sneak one by goalkeeper Clare Longueville, but it would not be enough.

With her three goal weekend. Vetter is now tied for the league leading total goals with Bemidji’s Sara Wendt, and is tied for fourth in the nation for total goals.

Feature photo by Dylan Engel/The Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...