Soccer looking to extend win streak and take over NSIC lead

After a four game homestand, the Minnesota State soccer team is ready to head back out on the road to take on Minot State and UMary.

This will be one of the toughest weekends the Mavericks have in NSIC play, taking on the third NSIC ranked Minot State (9-3-1, 8-1-1 NSIC) and fifth NSIC ranked UMary (7-3-3, 6-2-2 NSIC).

Following their sweep over the weekend and extending their win streak to seven games, the MSU Mavericks squeezed their way into the rankings at No. 25 in the United States Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Minot State is coming off their most disappointing weekend of the season, getting their nine-game win streak snapped in a 4-0 loss to Augustana University, followed by a 0-0 double overtime tie to Wayne State.

The momentum is all in favor of the Mavericks, with a lethal offense and a great goalkeeping committee.

Jenny Vetter is having the best season of her career, averaging over a goal per game and is tied for the fourth most goals in Division II soccer.

Vetter also nabbed her second consecutive NSIC Offensive Player of the Week award.

The Mavericks roster the best goaltending tandem in the conference between Mackenzie Rath and Clare Longueville. Ava Blackney has seen her share of play as well, playing in two games for 43 minutes.

Minnesota State leads the NSIC in goals allowed with just .69 goals allowed per game, while Rath leads all individual goalkeepers with a .427 goals against average.

The Mavs goalkeepers will be put to the test against Minot, with the Beavers rostering Sofia Lews, who ranks third in the NSIC in goals with 8, averaging .615 per game.

While UMary is ranked a tad lower in the standings, it still won’t be an easy task.

UMary gets to play on their home turf after coming off two losses against Wayne State and a tough Augustana team.

Feature photo by Dylan Engel/The Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...