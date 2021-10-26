This week’s WOW events are wicked

Trick-or-treat yourself to a fun night at your residence hall’s WoW event this Wednesday, Oct 27. “What’s on Wednesday” events invite residents to gather for a couple of hours of fun every week, and this week’s events are all Halloween themed.

The McElroy Residence Hall is hosting a reverse tie dye — aka bleach tie dye — event.

“We will be providing t-shirts for residents, but also encourage them to bring their own black items to bleach, like shirts, socks, masks, or whatever else they have,” said Community Advisor Mikayla Witter, who is orchestrating the event alongside fellow CA Chase Belka.

The event will be held outside as much as possible, but McElroy CA staff will make any adaptations necessary for the rain.

“We are also catering in Insomnia Cookies, and will have an assortment of flavors,” said Witter.

The WoW will be held in the McElroy lobby from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Across the way in the Julia Sears Residence Hall, Community Advisors Gideon Webber-Peterson and Koshangi Jha will be hosting a costume contest.

“While everyone is free to participate, we request that each floor pick a representative to dress up,” said Webber-Peterson.

Each floor will choose a representative to help put together a costume for, with any resources that they have. Three judges, including Hall Director Becky Gwinn and Student Services Coordinator Carly Sylvester, will vote on the winner. The competition will be hosted in the Julia Sears lobby from 7-8 p.m.

The Preska Residence community will be holding their Preska Spooktacular, an event full of fun games and snacks.

Preska CAs Emily Rohoda and Maddy Berg are hosting many games including “Ghost Bowling,” “Spooky Graveyard Diving,” (a game where you stick your hand in a box to try to figure out what you are guessing), and a candy-corn guessing contest.

They have a multitude of prizes, and will also have hot beverages and cookies for residents to graze on. The event is from 6-7 p.m. in the Preska lobby.

“The perfect time for a snack before the CSU Haunted Takeover and Crawford Haunted House,” said Rhoda.

The Crawford Residence Hall is hosting its annual haunted house in the basement of Carkoski Commons from 7-9 p.m. They will be taking over the rooms and hallways in the basement and decorating it as a haunted house.

“There will be signage everywhere so you know where to go,” said Hall Director Ivy Packard, who is directing the event. “It’s free for everyone to come. There’ll be candy, you can go through the haunted house, and take pictures in a photo booth- lots of fun stuff.”

Different from the rest of the residence halls, the Stadium Heights Advisory Board is hosting a Trick-or-Treat night for the Stadium Heights Residence Hall on Tuesday Oct. 26 from 8:30 -9:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to go building to building to trick-or-treat for candy, apple cider, caramel apples, cupcakes, cookies, and more.

Additionally, on Thursday Oct. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. the Stadium Heights CA’s are hosting a Halloween party in the Community Room with a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, food, and games.

Header Photo: WoW Wednesday is a weekly event hosted in the campus dorms. (Dylan Engel/ The Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...