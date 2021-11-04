This easy fall recipe is sure to bring some sweetness to your dorm

I don’t know about you, but come the fall season, I am all about apples and apple-flavored things; caramel apples, apple cider, apple donuts, those caramel apple suckers that are always around, apple pie, and, of course, a good ole easy apple crisp.

An apple crisp is such a classic fall dessert, and is honestly easier than one might think to prepare, especially as a college student with limited time and monetary resources.

A crisp is often large enough to serve multiple people — for instance, for a holiday party, or a birthday party for any Libras and Scorpios out there — while not breaking the bank. All you really need is 5 ingredients and about 50 minutes — most of which is cook time.

The type of apple you choose is completely up to you. I personally used Granny Smith as they are my personal favorite, but I know that many prefer a Honeycrisp for baking. It’s all personal preference and what you can find at the store.



Additionally, the amount of apples you choose influences the amount of the rest of your ingredients. I used a large glass bowl to bake in, so I only used three apples, but if you use a regular 8×8 glass baking dish, I would use closer to six apples.

Ingredients:

3-6 apples

Sugar

Cinnamon

Oats

Butter

Directions:

Peel and cut your apples to the desired size. I cut mine into approximately half-inch cubes. Combine in your baking dish with sugar and cinnamon. I’m going to be honest here, I measured by just what felt right, but I’d say it came out to about two tablespoons of sugar per apple, and maybe half a tablespoon of cinnamon per apple.

After mixing well, top with oats. Again, I measured what I wanted, but on average, probably half a cup per apple, a light coating of cinnamon and sugar, and pats of butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes, depending on the size of your crisp, or until toppings are golden brown. Let cool, and top with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, or the like.

Swapping the regular sugar for brown sugar in the topping, adding flour to the topping mixture, and adding nutmeg to the apples are all recommended additions, but if you don’t have those items — like I didn’t — this still works and tastes wonderful.

While the cooking time for this dish may be a bit of a downer, the product that comes out of it is very worth it. The additions mentioned above make it all the more good, but the whole point of this recipe is to ideally not have to leave your floor to make it, so, use what you’ve got.

Whether you make this for a party, hanging with a group of friends, or you are simply in need of some fall comfort food, this is a simple treat to throw together. Also, the dining center vanilla ice cream is a pretty good topping for apple crisp.

All that’s left to do is enjoy.

Header Photo: Apple Crisp is an American classic that is traditionally baked during the fall season. (Sydney Berggren/The Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...