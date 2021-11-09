MNSU’s IBE programs continues to excel students experiential learning

The United Prairie Bank Integrated Business Experience at Minnesota State University, Mankato is a large asset for students no matter their majors to further excel their college learning experience.

Especially students who are majoring in business, the IBE program is a way students are able to receive college credit while experiencing a hands-on learning style with creating their own companies and marketing their own products.

The three companies this fall semester include Eco Insights, Chilled Comfort and Minnesota Milers.

Eco Insights products consist of a Minnesota shaped bamboo cutting and serving board as well as a savory bamboo lunch box along with reusable utensils. All proceeds from their company are going to Habitat for Humanity.

Chilled Comfort’s products consist of the Everest Tumblr and Polar Parcel with proceeds being donated to the Mankato Area Foundation.

Karla Gonzalez, a junior at MNSU majoring in marketing with a minor in international business shared why she chose to join the IBE program.

“I chose to be a part of the IBE because I wanted a more hands-on learning experience. Our products are a cooler backpack and tumbler. We wanted to sell something that people can use almost everyday and have with them when they are on their next adventure outdoors,” Gonzalez said.

As the marketing executive for Chilled Comfort, Gonzalez has learned how to work with others and the functions of a business.

“The most beneficial thing I have learned from this experience is how to work as a team and how much work actually goes into a business, but it’s extremely rewarding being able to see all your hard work come together and being able to sell this product you have worked on for so long on.”

Gearing students up for the real world is one of the main focuses of the program.

CEO of Chilled Comfort Olivia Spitzer, sophomore at MNSU who is majoring in business management with an emphasis in Human Resources discussed the importance of teamwork within her company.

“My biggest takeaway from this experience was the way we learned to work as a team. This program challenged me to get outside my comfort zone and experience real world examples,” said Spitzer.

The Minnesota Milers is the third company that is hosting an event while also selling athletic wear beanies.

The event they are hosting is Krusty’s Donut Dash 5K fun run/walk taking place this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Participants will meet at the Myers Field House along with their Krusty’s loyalty card. Proceeds from the company’s products will be sent to Greater Mankato Area United Way.

The IBE program spans over a semester in which any student who completes ACCT 200 and has declared their major can apply.

Also to note is in 2022 students in the IBE program will earn an IBE certificate that will show on their transcript, which can potentially boost them in the future when searching for a job.

