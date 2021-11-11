Volleyball ready for final series at Minot, UMary

The time has come for the Minnesota State volleyball team to play their last series of games of the 2021 season. The Mavericks will travel to Minot State to take on the Beavers Friday, followed by UMary to take on the Marauders Saturday.

The Mavericks are riding a 10 game win streak against the Beavers, having not lost since 2013.

In the 10 game span, the Mavericks have only dropped four sets, and swept Minot State in the last three meetings.

Earlier this year, the Mavericks hosted the Beavers and took the win in dominating fashion (25-14, 25-12, 25-12).

With an overall record of 12-14 and a conference record of 7-11, the Mavericks are 1-7 in their last eight games, snapping their six-game losing streak with a 3-0 sweep over MSU Moorhead last weekend.

Minot State is having one of the worst seasons in its program’s history, sitting at a 1-23 (1-17 NSIC) record, with their only win coming against the 1-22 Minnesota-Crookston squad, who’s only win is also against Minot State.

Minot State is averaging just 8.2 kills per set, while their opponents are averaging 12.9, and struggle with assists at 7.1 per set, while their opponents are at 10.1 per set.

The Mavericks are averaging a just below average 11.3 kills per set and an above average 10.3 assists per set.

UMary isn’t having too much better of a season than the Beavers, sitting with a 6-21 overall record (3-15 NSIC).

UMary falls below the average in kills and assists as well, with 9.6 per set and 9.0 per set, respectively.

Mara Quam leads the Mavericks in digs with 421 on the season, averaging 4.43 per set. Quam sits fifth in the NSIC in digs per set, while having the fourth most in total digs.

