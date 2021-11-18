Mavs play Oklahoma Baptist in Tourney

For their 10th consecutive and 15th overall appearance, the Mavericks are headed to the NCAA Tournament where they will take on the Oklahoma Baptist Bison.

Minnesota State earned the No. 4 seed in the Central Region Bracket after defeating Bemidji State in the NSIC Championship game.

The Bisons earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament after taking down Southwestern Oklahoma State University in the Great American Conference Championship game.

This is the first time the Mavericks are taking on Oklahoma Baptist ever, in hopes of moving on and facing the winner of No. 1 seed and nationally ranked No. 11 Central Missouri against No. 8 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Minnesota State finished their regular season with a 17-2-2 overall record, while going 12-1-2 in conference play.

Mankato native Jenny Vetter led the Mavericks in points and goals by a large margin, with 17 goals and four assists for 38 points.

The NSIC Tournament Most Valuable Player in Maille Mathis was second in points for the Mavericks with six goals and five assists, good for 17 points on the season. Mathis scored the first two goals of the game for the Mavericks unassisted in their championship win over Bemidji State.

Vetter, along with Allie Williams, Mackenzie Rath, and Kelly Freidrich each earned All-Tournament honors.

Rath has had a phenomenal season her first year as the Mavericks starting goalkeeper, ending the season with a 17-2-2 record, 10 total shutouts, a goals against average of 0.39, and a save percentage of .913.

Rath ranks third in the nation with her .913 save percentage, sixth with her .39 goals against average, and 10th with her 10 shutouts on the season.

Tori Kitchel is the leading point scorer for the Bison with 10 goals and four assists on the year. Kitchel scored three goals and an assist in their semifinals win over Northwestern Oklahoma State, while scoring the lone goal in their championship 1-0 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

In between the pipes for OBU is Ireland Jeffrey, who tallies an 11-2-1 record through 18 games started. Jeffrey earned seven shutouts throughout the year with an .828 save percentage and a .75 goals against average.

The match between the two squads is set for 10 a.m. Friday, with the winner moving onto the regional semifinals against the winner of No. 1 UCM and No. 8 SWOSU.

