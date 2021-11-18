Mavs take down BLC in battle of ‘Kato

The Taylor Center has now opened up once again for women’s college basketball.

After heading down to Des Moines this past weekend to face Division I opponent Drake University in an exhibition match, the Mavericks returned home for their first game of the regular season.

The Drake Bulldogs took down the Mavs 83-58, but the game acted more as a warmup for what is to come for the remainder of the season. MSU’s first game of the regular season came against Bethany Lutheran College, where they protected home court in dominating fashion, 107-65.

The Mavericks got off to a hot start right away, draining a shot from three-point range on their first possession of the game. It was a dominating performance all around, as the Mavs went into halftime shooting nearly 57% from the field with a 66-30 lead in their grasp.

Minnesota State slowed down after returning from half, but were able to maintain their lead all throughout the game to finish off the Vikings 107-65 in their first game of the regular season.

Both teams had impressive performances coming off the bench in this one, as the Mavs found the most life from freshman Destinee Bursch.

Bursch exploded for 25 points in the win with three assists, shooting 4 of 8 from the three-point line, and a team-leading six rebounds in her first collegiate game.

Bursch did so while only playing 17 minutes, in a very evenly rounded game from the Mavericks.

The Vikings struggled to keep up with the Mavericks on the offensive side of the court, but had some very impressive performances coming off the bench as well.

Haley Meyer and Alexis Cloyd were explosive and efficient for Bethany Lutheran, combining for 34 points on a phenomenal 77.7 three-point percentage.

It was a truly dominant performance from the Mavericks, where they never trailed during the game. MSU ended the game shooting 51.2% from the field while almost reaching 40% from three-point range.

Minnesota State gets to stay home for their next game of the season, where they are ready to host UW-Parkside this upcoming Saturday at the Taylor Center.

With only one regular season game under their belt, the Mavs will look to continue leaning on sophomore guard Joey Batt to run the offense. Batt scored 16 points in 22 minutes against Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday.

MSU will also look to their bench for life once again, in the hopes that freshman guard Bursch can continue her scoring woes against Parkside.

UW-Parkside remains undefeated this season through their first two games, with wins coming against No. 23 Truman State and Quincy.

The Rangers have a matchup against No. 18 Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 18 at home before traveling to Mankato on Saturday.

Coming up the following Tuesday the Mavs get their first taste of NSIC action against Concordia-St.Paul.

MSU is set to travel north to the cities for the matchup, where the two teams nearly split their history of games. The Mavericks currently have some work to do in catching up to the Golden Bears in the series, where they have won 20 of the past 42.

