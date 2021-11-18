Men’s basketball opens at home against Huskies

The Minnesota State men’s basketball team has their season underway and are set to take on the St. Cloud State Huskies Saturday, and the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears Tuesday in their first NSIC match.

The Mavericks are coming off a pair of wins from the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City, where they took down Missouri Western State 77-64, and Lincoln 92-69.

The Mavericks and have a very long history against each other, dating back to December of 1924, when the Mavericks lost to the Huskies in their first match ever by a score of 12-10. All-time, the Mavericks are just under .500 against SCSU with a record of 89-95. More recently, the Mavericks got the best of St. Cloud State in the 2019-2020 season, with a pair of wins at 73-61 and 95-83.

SCSU started their season with two wins in the Great American Conference Challenge. St. Cloud State took down Ouachita Baptist and Harding in 84-71 and 102-72 wins, respectively.

The Huskies went on to drop their first match of the season against Clarke University in a 94-89 contest, with just one more match against the Mavericks before beginning conference play.

Through two games, guard Quincy Anderson leads the Mavericks in points, scoring 40 points, as well as total rebounds with 14.

Brady Williams comes behind Anderson in scoring, with 28 of his own with 17 in the first contest, and 11 in the second.

Devonte Thedford also has 24 points on the season, scoring just six in the contest against Missouri Western, but bouncing back and scoring 18 against Lincoln.

In their first conference matchup, the Mavericks will take on Concordia-St. Paul Tuesday.

Minnesota State is currently on a 14 game win streak against the Golden bears, and have only dropped two in the last 20 matches.

In a series that dates back to 1960, the Mavericks are 31-6 against CSP, and are looking to continue that streak early next week.

CSP is starting the season with a 1-2 record, with a 73-70 win against Newman, while dropping their next two losses to Rogers State and Bemidji State.

Concordia-St. Paul also suffered two exhibition losses to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 80-67, and Weber State 101-74.

