Student leaders to meet at Advocacy Conference

Students United will be hosting their biannual Advocacy Conference this weekend, giving students the opportunity to make their voices heard, as well as hear from a variety of speakers.

Students United is a non-profit organization led by students within the Minnesota State system, with the goal of being the voice for students at the local, state, and federal level.

The conference will include a town hall style delegates meeting, where any registered student can join and bring forward ideas and issues that they face within their universities and institutions.

This town hall style is new for Students United, who’s delegate meetings previously were made up of students appointed by the student government presidents from each university in the system.

This year, the delegates will be made up of anyone who registered, allowing for a wider and more diverse spread of ideas.

“You can really come with anything,” said Emma Zellmer, the State Chair of Students United, and student at MNSU, “If you just want to talk about your advising experience, bring that up.”

With the information gathered from the town hall, the Students United leadership will compile the stories and ideas brought forward to build platforms to advocate for students.

Zellmer believes that hot topics at the conference will be the pandemic, mental health and sustainability.

“I hope I am surprised at what is brought up,” said Zellmer “and I am hearing new things since there are more students able to come.”

The conference will also host several speakers to discuss various problems facing students today.

The keynote speaker of the event will be Minnesota State Representative Heather Keeler. Keeler. An alum of Minnesota State University, Moorhead, Keeler has gone on to serve on the Minnesota House of Representatives for district 4A.

Amber Jones, a policy advisor for the office of Governor Tim Walz, will also speak at the conference. Jones will be advising students on how personal experiences can lead to organizing for change.

Other speakers at the event will be Caitlin Johnson, addressing her unique story as a labor organizer, and Alex Falconer, who will talk about his time lobbying for environmental protections of the Boundary Waters.

Students are also encouraged to attend, as each session attended will result in an entry into a raffle for various prizes such as a 50 dollar gift card or gift boxes.

The event will be held on Zoom on Saturday from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. and students are encouraged to register before the end of the day today.

