Mavs ranked No. 2 after split with Lakers

With their streak broken, the Mavericks pick it right back up with a series split against Lake Superior State over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Mavericks played in what was the lowest scoring loss of the season thus far, dropping their contest to the Lakers 1-0.

The lone goal came on a shorthanded breakaway opportunity for LSSU’s Louis Boudon. Boudon made a move around Jake Livingstone at the blue line, and went low blocker side on MSU’s freshman goaltender Keenan Rancier.

The game was Rancier’s first collegiate start and made nine saves on 10 shots in the contest.

Minnesota State managed to fire off 22 shots on goal, with Nathan Smith leading the effort with five of his own, but could not find the back of the net.

Minnesota State took four penalties against the Lakers, including two back to back cross-checking minors from Brendan Furry and Wyatt Aamodt within 1:09 of each other. Ryan Sandelin also took a tripping penalty with 2:20 remaining in the third period, which made it a lot harder for the Mavericks to get one last chance with a 6-on-5 to close the game.

The loss marked the first time the Mavericks have been shutout all season long, but it wouldn’t be long before they bounced back on top.

The following night, Minnesota State managed to turn the tides on the Lakers and take away a 3-0 shutout victory.

Sandelin was able to avenge himself and grab the 1-0 lead with a back handed shot in the slot that slipped just past Ethan Langenegger’s right leg pad.

Tanner Edwards put the Mavericks up 2-0 at the 7:00 mark in the second period with his first career goal in his second collegiate game. Edwards also picked up the CCHA Rookie of the Week honors with the goal.

Reggie Lutz sealed the game for the Mavericks with a third period goal at the 5:35 mark, giving the Mavericks the 3-0 win.

Dryden McKay grabbed the shutout on a light workload, making five stops.

Through 15 games, Nathan Smith leads the Mavericks in points with 20, including nine goals and 11 assists, averaging 1.33 points per game. The Winnipeg Jets’ 2018 3rd round pick sits fourth in CCHA in points, while leading the CCHA in plus minus with +14. Five of the top six plus minus players in the CCHA are Mavericks with Julian Napravnik, Sandelin, Cade Borchardt, and Brendan Furry all top of the conference as well.

Dryden McKay continues to impress with a 12-3-0 record and six shutouts, which currently leads the NCAA. McKay leads the CCHA in goals against average with 1.45 and save percentage with .918.

Brendan Furry continues to lead the Mavericks in the assist column with 15, and adding on four goals for 19 points and second most on the team.

With the series split, Minnesota State dropped down to No. 2 in the USCHO Division I poll, while Minnesota-Duluth jumped up to No. 1 following their sweep over Alaska.

The Mavericks will take on the Bulldogs at the end of December, but will have to face Michigan Tech and Bemidji State before that series.

Feature photo by Mansoor Ahmad / The Reporter

