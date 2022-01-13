Student Government fills vacant seat

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Student Government met yesterday for the first time of the semester to discuss Hockey Day Minnesota, the upcoming budget season and the vacancy election for an at-large senator seat.

Darlington Sehgbean ran for a vacant at-large senate seat. Transferring from Augustana College, Sehgbean also served in leadership positions at his previous university. Sehgbean was elected to join the Student Government and will serve as an at-large senator.

During the open forum, Interim Associate Vice President for Undergraduate Education Jennifer Veltsos encouraged students to remain diligent with mitigating the spread of COVID, as urged senators to reach out to her for any sort of assistance throughout the semester.

Scott Nelson from athletics also welcomed the Student Government to start the conversation on a committee for the Student Athletics fee. Nelson asked for one senator for the committee, but was open to more students to join as well.

David Cowan, the secretary treasure of the Ice Hockey Blue Line Club, attended the meeting to discuss the upcoming “Hockey Day Minnesota” that will be on campus next week.

The campus is hosting a week of events, including the MSU Men’s Hockey game next weekend.

During her officer report, President Reauna Stiff started the conversation on the upcoming budget season, including asking for volunteers for various committees.

Vice President Kara Svercl spoke to the senate about President Edward Inch’s request for feedback on several issues, as well as congratulated the senate for achieving the goal of having feminine hygiene products in all bathrooms on campus.

Like this: Like Loading...