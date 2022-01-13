Women’s hoops back at home

After starting their season off with an 11-0 start, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team has dropped their past three games. The losses came from three NSIC opponents in Concordia-St. Paul, Minnesota Duluth, and St. Cloud State.

Next up on the slate of games for the Mavericks include Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston, two teams who fall on completely opposite sides of the NSIC standings. Bemidji State currently sits fifth in the NSIC with an overall record of 8-5 and a conference record of 6-3.

Although the Beavers find themselves below the current third place team, Minnesota State, the team brings a three-game winning streak into the contest while the Mavericks are on a three game skid. BSU has beaten Minot State, Minnesota Crookston, and Winona State in that stretch, winning by double digits in each of those games.

MSU has done historically well against Bemidji State, winning 11 of their last 12 meetings. In those meetings the Mavericks have taken care of the Beavers handedly, despite their most recent contest being a 76-82 loss.

The Beavers current scoring leader is sophomore forward Rachael Heittola, who averages 16.4 points per game and 7.3 rebounds.

The following day the Mavs play Minnesota Crookston, who currently sit last in the NSIC standings with zero conference wins. The team is 1-14 overall this season, with their one win coming against Chaminade University on Nov. 24.

History has also been kind to the Mavericks against the Golden Eagles, with the team winning 20 of the 27 total contests between the two teams since 1995. The Mavs are currently on a five-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles and will look to make that streak six with a win on Sat.

Minnesota Crookston follows closely behind their senior guard Kylie Post and freshman forward Abi Fraaza. The two each average 10.3 and 10.2 points per game as well as 4.1 and 5.4 rebounds per game respectively.

Both players shoot very well from the field. Post has maintained a 51.1 percent shooting percentage from the field this season while Fraaza shoots 47 percent.

The Mavericks are led by sophomore guard Joey Batt, who averages 17 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting. Batt continues to also be great from the free throw line, shooting above 80 percent along with three other teammates.

Freshman guard Destinee Bursch continues to be great off the bench for the Mavericks, as she is the team’s second leading scorer despite only starting two games this season. Bursch averages 10.9 points per game in her role.

