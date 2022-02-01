MSU student Wardah Sabrie showcases art at 410 Project

To create beautiful works of art is one thing. To be inspired by those around you is another. Minnesota State University, Mankato senior Wardah Sabrie is lucky to say that she does both.

Recently, Sabrie was asked to have her art showcased at the 410 project, a local art gallery in downtown Mankato that allows community members to showcase their art. When asked if interested in showcasing her art, it was a moment that Sabrie realized was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“When I was approached by [Director] Dana Sikkila, I was really nervous because I didn’t know if I could do it or if I had enough projects,” said Sabrie. “I didn’t think that I’d ever be able to get to that point in my life where I could make enough art and be comfortable with it.”

Drawing doodles as a child, Sabrie created art as a hobby when she was bored; she never considered it a hobby. The kindness of her art teachers helped her realize that art was a form of relaxation for her.

“I had a hard time [focusing] in other classes, but art class brought me joy and peace from working with my hands,” said Sabrie. “It was basically therapy for me.”

Eventually, Sabrie’s doodles gave way to printmaking. Sabrie currently creates silkscreens, a type of art where designs are cut out of paper and either paint or ink is sprayed or rolled over the cut-out surfaces.

“I enjoy silkscreens because I can mess around and pick whatever colors and patterns I like,” said Sabrie.

Sabrie’s inspiration for her art comes from her surrounding environment and people that have impacted her or made a big difference in her life. One of her artworks that will be featured is dedicated to her sister and how she has helped her through life.

“I like to give thanks and appreciation to people that I care about or people who made an impact on my daily life,” said Sabrie. “I was trying to think of how I could give back to my sister who has made a difference in my life and helped me get to where I am now. I’m not a billionaire, so the best thing I can do is work with what I have, which is my art.”

While choosing artwork for the exhibit, Sabrie had a difficult time picking out her favorites as her creative process impacts her life in so many ways.

“Usually, I get an image [in my head] and I try my best to bring it to life as best I can. In a way, they are all something precious to me,” shared Sabrie. “All of my [pieces] are my favorite because they’re pieces of myself that I’m bringing into reality.”

Sabrie says that creating art has impacted other aspects of her life, one of them being more in touch with her mental health and creating moments of joy for herself.

“[Art] has made me a kinder person because of the way it makes me think about my feelings but also being aware of my mental state,” shared Sabrie. “I can’t solve all of my problems and struggles I go through, but if I can bring a moment of peace to myself, it affects me in a good way.”

Sabrie’s advice for those who are hesitant to display their artwork is to take it day by day and push themselves to try and go for it when they are ready.

“Set boundaries and be able to be comfortable with yourself. Put yourself first if you don’t feel like you shouldn’t be pursuing art,” said Sabrie. “It’s good to push yourself, but waiting until you’re mentally ready and happy with whatever decision you make is the most important part.”

Sabrie’s exhibit, “Perspective Through Prints and Installation” runs through Feb. 12 at the 410 Project.

Header Photo: Pictured above is one of Wardah Sabrie’s current pieces displayed at the 410 Project. (Courtesy Photo)

