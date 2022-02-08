Wrestling goes 1-2 in weekend duals at home

The Minnesota State wrestling team had a busy weekend taking on MSU Moorhead, Northern State, and St. Cloud State in two days. The Mavericks came into this weekend’s matches ranked No. 17 while holding a record of 1-2 overall and 1-1 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Friday night’s matchup began with a 184 pound dual between Mankato’s Mike Smith and Moorhead’s Brett Graham. Smith won by a 7-0 major decision over Graham giving the Mavs a lead in the first match of the night.

Later in the dual, No. 10 ranked Darrell Mason defeated the Dragons’ Same Grove by pin fall to stay undefeated at 10-0.

At 125 lbs, Moorhead defeated Minnesota State by forfeit to earn six points but would later be defeated in their final six matchups. The Mavericks earned their second victory of the season by a team score of 41-6 to improve to 2-2 heading into Saturday.

Minnesota State then took on Northern State Saturday afternoon in a top-25 matchup at the Taylor Center to kick off the day.

Prior to the matchup, Minnesota State honored four of its senior student athletes for their accomplishments as Maverick wrestlers. Seniors Trenton McManus, Kolbe O’Brien, Kyle Rathman, and Trevor Turriff were all honored.

Shortly after the match began with the Mavericks getting out to a slow start while dropping the first four matchups and falling behind by a score of 0-20. Cooper Seibrecht got MSU their first points on Saturday, defeating Izaak Hunsley of Northern State by decision at 157 pounds.

The Mavericks would go on to win three out of the final five matchups, but it was too little too late as they fell to the Wolves by a team score of 13-30.

Minnesota State would need to regroup quickly, as they turned around to face the No. 2 St. Cloud State Huskies later that Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday night’s matchup saw the Huskies getting on the board first as the Mavericks forfeited their first match at 125 pounds. St. Cloud would take the final nine matchups as they dominated Minnesota State by a score of 7-34.

After last weekend’s matchups, the Mavericks move on to 2-4 overall and 2-4 in the NSIC. MSU will have two matchups this week as they will take on Upper Iowa, who is 4-5 overall and 1-3 NSIC, and Southwest Minnesota State, who is 1-5 overall and 1-5 in the NSIC.

Header Photo: Junior Darrell Mason upped his record to 12-0 this season with 3 wins.

