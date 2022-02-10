Wrestling closing in on final duals of the season

The Minnesota State wrestling team is looking ahead to their final two matches this week against Upper Iowa and Southwest Minnesota State before the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships on Feb. 26. The Mavericks first travel south to Upper Iowa’s home mat, where they will face the Peacocks on Feb. 10.

The Mavs have faced a tough schedule so far this season which has sent the team to a 2-4 record with only two duals remaining. Upper Iowa and Minnesota State are a great matchup on paper with the Peacocks coming into the dual with a 4-5 overall record.

History is completely even between the two squads, with each team owning six wins over the other all time. The Mavs do hold a three-dual win streak against the Peacocks however and will look to make that streak four with a win in Fayette on Thursday.

MSU then moves onto Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday. The Mustangs have struggled to find wins this season, winning one of their six contests.

SMSU also brings a three game losing streak into the matchup with the Mavericks, which could be four if they lose their dual with UW-Parkside on Feb 11.

History has been kind to the Mavs when facing off against the Mustangs, with MSU winning 10 of 11 total duals between the two teams. The Mavericks also hold a six-match streak against SMSU, and could make it seven with a win this weekend.

The Mavericks are led by junior heavyweight Darrell Mason and senior Trevor Turriff. MSU most recently faced off against the No. 2 St. Cloud State Huskies, and Turriff and Mason were the only two Mavericks to win their weight class.

Turriff moved on to 11-2 on the season in duals defeating No. 5 Dominic Murphy in the St. Cloud dual. Mason, on the other hand, improved to 12-0 after defeating unranked heavyweight wrestler Kaleb Haase of the Huskies.

With only two wins over the No. 2 Huskies in their most recent dual, the Mavericks will need to rely heavily on their depth if they want any chance at beating the No. 15 Peacocks.

Header photo: Senior Trevor Turriff is 11-2 on the season after defeating St. Cloud State’s No. 5 ranked wrestler Dominic Murphy this past weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...