Letter: An invitation

Dear campus and community, we respectfully invite you to participate in an evening screening of the film “Crip Camp,” as well as the post-film discussion.

This film documents the struggle of people with disabilities through recent American history, and the sacrifices they made to address bias and prejudice. The post-film discussion will include individuals with lived experience, including Brittanie Hernandez-Wilson, Minnesota Governor’s Council on Disabilities member, and Partners in Policymaking graduate.

Our peer has had their fundamental welfare diminished on our campus. Thus far, the burden of addressing ableism has been primarily placed on the student when it affects all.

We learn about discrimination, but we do not learn about ableism.

Ableism includes a lack of awareness of your surroundings and diminishes everyone’s experience in our community.

As a class, we are hosting this film because it documents the constant challenges and sometimes threats faced by people with disabilities.

The ADA was passed because people with disabilities came together and demanded their rights be recognized and addressed. We hope you will join us and that the event will be beneficial to our community, fostering positive relationships between all participants.

Please join us.

By Art Education majors of the Department of Art & Design.

The webinar will be on Zoom with the ID 922 8953 444 with password 580279.

For more information email gina.wenger@mnsu.edu or call (507)-389 6412.

