Swim team brings home All-Americans from NCAA Division II Championships

The Minnesota State swimming and diving team had a successful weekend as they sent several team members to the NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

As a team the Mavericks sent swimmers Nicole Beckman, Darah Coleman, Anja Enervold, Kate Flynn, Emily Goodman, Abby Gronholz, and Olivia Meinberg for their respective individual events along with divers Sydney Hanson, Ayla Taylor, and Aspen Warnygora. MSU also sent Ella DeFever as a relay alternate.

The Mavs competed in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay, and 400 freestyle relay team events.

Head coach Nate Owens spoke about the atmosphere and experience of being at the NCAA championships.

“The championship is such a big meet, it’s electric,” Owens said. “Over 45 institutions are competing, and there’s a ton of world-class swimmers.”

Day one of the championships opened with Flynn earning All-American honors with a 50 freestyle time of 23.19. She is the first Maverick to earn All-American honors in the 50 freestyle since Cecilia Hake and Cheyenne Rova, who claimed the title in 2017.

Several other Mavs earned All-American honors the first day, as the 200 medley relay team of Gronholz, Coleman, Beckman, and Flynn finished eighth with a time of 1:42.12. This is also the first time since 2010 the Mavs earned All-American honors in the 200 medley relay.

After the first day of the Championships, the Mavericks tallied 39 points and sat in 11th place overall. The NCAA Championships continued onto day two as the Mavs competed in three different events.

Gronholz, Coleman, Beckman, and Flynn competed again, this time in the 400 medley relay event. They finished in 14th place with a time of 3:45.36. Hanson also competed in the 3-meter diving event, finishing in 17th place with a score of 372.55.

Flynn and Beckman also competed in the 100 butterfly event. Flynn posted a time of 55.96 while Beckman posted a 57.10, neither qualifying for the championship or consolation heats.

At the end of day two, the Mavericks sat in 16th place with a total of 45 points. Minnesota State moved onto day three with four members competing in two different events.

Gronholz and Enervold both competed in the 100 backstroke event. Gronholz tied for 10th place in the prelims to advance to the consolation final, while Enervold finished 32nd. Gronholz would go on to claim ninth place in the consolation finals and secure All-American Honorable Mention honors.

At the end of the third day, Minnesota State owned 17th place with a score of 54. The Mavericks entered day four competing in five different events.

For the swimming events, Flynn finished in 19th place in the prelims of the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.98. Enervold recorded a 2:03.05 in the prelims of the 200 backstroke, placing 27th.

Goodman also competed in the 200 breaststroke prelims, where she placed 25th with a time of 2:20.91. As a team, Enervold, Meinberg, Goodman, and Flynn competed in the 400 freestyle relay event, finishing in 17th with a time of 3:28.88.

