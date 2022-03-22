Baseball takes first NSIC series 2-1 over Minot State

The Minnesota State University, Mankato baseball team completed their weekend series this past weekend against Minot State. The Mavericks came into their first NSIC matchup of the season with a 7-2 overall record coming off an impressive showing at the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational.

Minnesota State got out to an early lead in the first inning of game one of the weekend series thanks to a home run coming from the bat of junior Ryan Wickman. The Mavs would pick up another run in the bottom of the third thanks to sophomore Hunter Ranweiler picking up the fielder’s choice.

Senior Ben Livorsi would add to Minnesota State’s lead in the fifth inning with an RBI-single to bring the lead to 3-0. The Mavericks would go on to tally four more runs in the sixth inning as they defeated the Beavers by a final score of 7-0. Senior pitcher Brendan Knoll was credited with his third win of the season. The Kasson, Minn. native picked up seven strikeouts in Saturday morning’s tilt and only allowed three hits.

The Mavs picked up right where they left off in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader as they exploded for six runs in the first inning. Minnesota State’s six runs was highlighted by junior Nick Altermatt’s third home run of the season.

Mankato would keep up the offensive pressure in the second inning adding six more runs. The Beavers would find their first points of the weekend as junior infielder Kaiden Cardoso tallied an RBI single in the third inning.

Minot State’s bats started to heat up in the fifth inning as the Beavers scored three runs to cut the Mavericks lead to 12-4. Junior catcher Matt Malone continued the pressure, tallying a two-run RBI single in the seventh as the Beavers cut the Maverick’s lead to just five runs.

The Mavericks would manage to score two more runs in the eighth inning as they beat the Beavers by a dominant score of 14-7. Altermatt was credited with his third win of the season allowing four runs on six hits.

Sunday’s series finale between the two clubs remained scoreless through the first five innings of play. The Beavers were the first to get on the board in the sixth inning as Malone scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore catcher Mark Ossanna.

One run scored by each team in the eighth inning had Minot State up 2-1 heading into the final frame. MSU was able to tie the game in the final frame when sophomore infielder Jackson Hauge scored on a wild pitch.

The Beavers were able to prevail in the 13th inning after they scored on an RBI groundout from redshirt-junior outfielder Dillon Buckmeier. Sophomore pitcher Trevyn Badger was credited for Minot State’s win on Saturday after pitching three closing relief innings.

After their series with the Beavers this past weekend, the Mavericks dropped their seven-game win streak but improved to a 9-3 overall record and 2-1 in NSIC play. Minnesota State will be back in action Mar. 23 as they host Bemidji State for a double-header at Bowyer Field in Mankato at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Header Photo: Mavericks’ senior pitcher Cam Kline pitched four complete innings while only allowing two hits and four walks on Sunday. (Maddie Behrens/The Reporter)

Write to Karson Buelow at karson.buelow@mnsu.edu.

