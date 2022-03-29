Mavericks soccer begins exhibition games, defeat Vikings

The Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s soccer team played against Augustana this past Sunday at 11 a.m. and won the match 3-1.

Junior Jenny Vetter and sophomore Tia Martin began the match for the Mavericks, as the whistle blew for the team’s third spring exhibition game.

In the beginning minutes of the game Mavs sophomore Allie Williams struck and gave MSU a 1-0 lead.

Later, the Augustana Vikings fought back on the attack sending the ball near the goal post, but Williams snatched away their scoring opportunity.

The Mavericks flipped the field and kept attacking, not letting the ball slide in their half. As the game went on the Mavericks were granted a free kick off an Augustana foul. Williams took the chance but missed wide.

Augustana kept shutting down the Mavs on their attack, but the Vikings did not give the Mavs a chance to strike back.

Vetter found the second goal of the match, assisted by sophomore Tia Martin to give the Maverick a 2-0 lead.

After a long struggle with Minnesota State defenders, the Vikings managed to score by sliding the ball into the goal. With that, the first half of the match concluded with a score of 2-1.

Augustana and MSU came back to the field with a lot of energy after the intermission, as the sides switched. Augustana started the match on kick off.

After some time, Minnesota State found a scoring opportunity on the attack and Vetter scored another goal with the assist by freshman Maille Mathis. The Mavs now led 3-1. Not too long later, junior Brynn Desens took a corner opportunity and Mathis went for the goal but missed the chance.

The Vikings flipped the field, sending a ball to sophomore Lily Petersen, but unfortunately the header chance banked off the goal post. With that, the half concluded and Minnesota State took the win against Augustana 3-1.

Minnesota State will play their next spring exhibition match against South Dakota in Vermillion on Apr. 9 at 12 p.m.

Header Photo: Junior Jenny Vetter remained dominant in the Mavericks’ Spring exhibition game, scoring two goals against Augustana. Vetter ended the Mavs’ 2021 season with 19 goals. (Maddie Behrens/The Reporter)

Like this: Like Loading...