“The Sound of Music” returns to MSU Theatre

This weekend holds the opening for Minnesota State University, Mankato’s fourth rendition of “The Sound of Music,” a renowned musical about love, music and surviving.

This show is a conglomeration of both the beloved movie and Broadway musical, bringing back classic and well-known songs. MSU Grad Student RJ Magee plays Max Detweiler, the uncle of the Von Trapp children. Magee wanted to get involved in terms of the themes that are present in the show.

“It’s a very seminal piece, considered to have one of the best books in the world of musical theater. It’s very well written,” shared Magee. “It addresses a lot of good universal themes in terms of personal responsibility, love, and family.”

Since “The Sound of Music” is such a well loved piece, this is not the first time MSU has run the show. Director Matt Caron had to balance keeping true to the story, but still giving this production its own voice.

“One of my main goals for this show was that I really wanted people to feel like they were coming home when they came to the theater,” said Caron. “I wanted it to feel familiar.”

Caron found it important to keep the show familiar due to it being a nostalgic piece.

“One of the reasons we chose it is we knew it was going to be a crowd pleaser,” shared Caron. “We wanted to do a show that would bring people back to the theater and would get people excited to come back.”

MSU student Jack Adams plays Captain Von Trapp in the show. Landing the role was special for him as he grew up watching the show.

“I remember watching the movie when I was a kid over and over again and just loving Julie Andrews’ and Christopher Plummer’s performance,” said Adams. “As soon as I saw the show in the season, I circled it right away and was like, ‘This is a role I want. This is a show I want to be in.’”

Adams has struggled with adapting into his lofty role, but, despite the struggles, has loved being a part of the show.

“I have been trying to take all the nuanced little things that make the character a person and just trying to be true to the movie and the play, but also make the character my own,” shared Adams. “I love this cast, and getting to do a show that I grew up on and a role that I always loved has been a highlight of my career without a doubt. It’s been amazing getting to play Von Trapp.”

Caron appreciates that while the show may be old-fashioned, it keeps the audience entertained.

“[The show] is pretty long, but the songs are so familiar and they just keep you going. The songs come at just the right moment and the plot moves along at the perfect pace,” said Caron. “It’s a well-crafted piece of theater. I never get bored with it. There’s a superb musicality on stage.”

“The Sound of Music” runs April 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16-17 at 2 p.m. in the Ted Paul Theatre. Tickets are $24 for adults, $21 for children under 16 and $16 for MSU students.

Header Photo: Maria (Faith Peterson) sings to the Von Trapp children. (Ajay Kasaudhan/The Reporter)

Write to: Syd Berggren at sydney.berggren@mnsu.edu

