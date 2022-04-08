Mavericks’ Dryden McKay earns Hobey Baker award, given to college hockey’s best player

The Hobey Baker, awarded to the best player in college hockey, was awarded to Minnesota State’s senior goaltender Dryden McKay this evening in Boston.

Despite not winning the Mike Richter, awarded to college hockey’s best goaltender, McKay earned the Hobey Baker for his record-setting season. The senior goaltender’s season has been nothing short of impressive, with McKay breaking several NCAA records to join elite company in the hockey world.

McKay was starstruck when he reached the podium, and was quick to thank his fellow nominees, one being the University of Denver’s Bobby Brink. Brink will compete against McKay and the Mavericks tomorrow in the National Championship game.

“I want to congratulate Bobby and Ben [Meyers] for amazing seasons,” said McKay. He went on to thank his parents who showed the goaltender how to love the game of hockey, as well as his teammates and coaches at Minnesota State.

The moderator of the Hobey Baker show made sure to dig into what the Mavericks might have in store tomorrow night for the National Championship game. McKay looked towards Brink at the end of the stage and said, “They’ve got a pretty good leading scorer,” making the entire ballroom erupt with laughter.

Maverick fans would be pleased to hear McKay also shouted out the city of Mankato and the Minnesota State program saying, “Minnesota State has become a second home for me and it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

The Downers Grove, Ill. native ‘s impressive season is one for the record books, as McKay has collected an NCAA single-season record 38 wins while collecting 10 shutouts. The newest Hobey Baker winner holds the NCAA Division I record for career shutouts at 34.

In attendance were a minimal number of team members, as most watched from the team hotel on the opposite side of Boston. However, head coach Mike Hastings along with senior defenseman Wyatt Aamodt made the trip.

Privately, Aamodt chatted about McKay’s success saying, “It’s unreal. Hockey stuff aside, I’ve been fortunate enough to live with him and it’s been cool to see him be awarded for what he deserves.”

Header Photo: Senior goaltender Dryden McKay poses with the infamous Hobey Baker award after the announcement in Boston. McKay holds NCAA Division I college hockey’s record for career shutouts and wins in a season. (Mansoor Ahmad/The Reporter)

Write to Kole Buelow at kole.buelow@mnsu.edu.

Like this: Like Loading...