MSU’s new provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affiars announced

In an email yesterday afternoon sent by Minnesota State University, Mankato’s President Edward Inch announced the new Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood effective as of July 1 of this year.

His role as provost and senior vice president entails “Providing vision and direction to strengthen the University’s academics while advancing the strategic goals of the University,” as stated in the email.

Hood has been the associate provost for undergraduate education & founding deal of University College Montclair State University since 2018 and has 14 years of a higher education administrative experience throughout his career.

This position serves as the senior academic officer of the University and reports directly to the President. Hood will also be a member of the President’s Cabinet, and represent the University in the President’s absence.

Hood has earned a Doctor of Education in Administration and Supervision, Concentration in Higher Education, an Education Specialist and a master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University. He has also earned a Bachelors of Science in Secondary Education, Biology and History from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.

As stated in the email, “Hood’s diverse experience equips him to provide critical insight into some of the most challenging problems facing higher education through data-driven solutions.”

Write to Julia Barton at Julia.Barton@mnsu.edu

