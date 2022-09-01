RSOs recruit new students at 2022 involvement fair

This past Wednesday, Minnesota State University, Mankato students had the opportunity to window-shop for clubs at the campus and community involvement fair.

Recognized Student Organizations, or RSOs, could apply for a spot at one of 45 tables in the campus mall to introduce themselves to students and recruit new members. Additionally, the school offered free food to students and invited live performers to campus for the event. The band “Fat City All Stars” covered a combination of rock and country music as a part of the Serendipity Music Series.

Mikalyla Waskul, president of the anime club, was able to snag a table for the event. The club gave out anime stickers at their table to encourage students to stop. There, students could chat with Waskul and other members about the club.

“It’s all about getting people connected to anime. Just getting a bunch of people to enjoy movies together and play games together and hopefully enjoy some conventions,” Waskul said. “We are brainstorming about funding right now.”

“It’s free to join,” said Waskul. “If you have suggestions of what you would like to do with the anime, whether it be special nights like cosplay nights, or pizza movie nights, whatever you have it, please give us suggestions and we can make it work.”

Tables at the involvement fair ranged from sports teams to church groups. In addition to clubs, the fair also advertised volunteering and career opportunities.

Some organizations at the fair also noted that this year’s attendance was important in order to build up member numbers post-pandemic.

Quinn Ellingson, an MSU junior working the Women’s Lacrosse table noted, how the numbers were lower during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re still rebuilding. Last year was definitely a rebuilding year for us,” said Ellingson. “But this year, we’re looking to hit it pretty hard and do well in our season. So we’re always looking for more girls.”

Ellingson shared the success of the event.

“I actually had a few girls come. It’s really interesting meeting new people,” said Ellingson. “They’ll be like, ‘Oh my God. Yeah, sure. I’ll try it,’ so that’s always nice to see. We love that.”

Ellingson encouraged anyone that while it’s quite competitive, they are open to all girls joining. “We only practice twice a week and we play games all throughout the spring. We practice all year long and it’s really nice getting to meet new girls, get together, and play sports.”

If a student was not able to make it to the involvement fair, all RSOs can be found on the “Student Organizations” page of the university website.

Header Photo: Students test their luck with games to win prizes and get in touch with future school involvement opportunities. The fair offered clubs, part-time work, and volunteer groups in the campus mall, accompanied by live music and free food. Over 45 RSOs were in attendance in efforts to reach more students and make new connections. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

Write to Lilly Schmidt at Lillian.Schmidt@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...