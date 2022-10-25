No. 1 Mavericks send Cougars over the falls

On a warm afternoon in late October, the ladies of the Minnesota State University Mankato Mavericks soccer team continue a phenomenal season in their quest for a potential title run. Last Saturday they added another victory to the resume as they were victorious 3-0 against the University Sioux Falls Cougars

During the opening minutes, both sides started rather slow with both teams unable to generate any momentum. It would not be until the six-minute mark that the Mavericks will strike first, thanks to senior forward Brynn Desens putting the ball in the back of the net. She then proceed to add another goal late in the first half before both teams made their way to the locker room. Even if they would only be her two goals of the contest, The Appleton Wisconsin native played with emotion during the contest.

“I think today I just came out with a little extra edge. Coming out with something to prove. Did have a bit of a slow start, that for me was all about trying to get the team fired up and put something in the back of the net,” said Desnes. As both teams exited the locker room momentum seemed to be shifting back and forth in the remaining minutes. The Maverick’s aggressive offense that plotted two goals in the first half would be stone walled on every turn by the Cougar’s Defense, leaving them exhausted and allowing the Cougars to try and capitalize on several scoring chances.

It would not be until the final few minutes when sophomore forward Maille Mathis would seal the win for the Mavericks late in the quarter.

This allowed the Mavericks to just wind the clock down and add another win on the season and keep their undefeated streak at home.

Even with their struggles late in the game, the group’s message was clear to try and do anything to lite a fuse and get on the board.

“Just continuing to be the aggressor and not backing down. Even though at times we may not live up to the level, we just need to push ourselves and try to grow as a team and just stay hungry and want more,” said Desens.

Currently sitting with a record of 11-1-4 and being the No. 1 ranked team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, they are one of the top teams to watch out for as they gear up for the postseason.

With only one game left, all eyes are on them as they look to bring home MSU’s first title for women’s soccer.

Header Photo: Senior Brynn Desens scored twice in Friday’s soccer matchup against Sioux Falls. The Mavericks won 3-0 to extend the winning streak to three. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.GRoebner@mnsu.edu

