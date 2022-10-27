Looking to beat the steak MSU volleyball to play USF￼

Once considered a season of improvement for the Minnesota State University, Mankato volleyball team has turned rather bleak this past month. Coming off a loss on the road to the Concordia Saint Paul Golden Bears, the team currently rides a five-game losing streak as the season begins to reach an end. With the postseason out of the question, it is merely looking to end the season on a high note entering the next matchup.

After returning home from their trip up to the cities, the team’s stay will be brief as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against the Sioux Falls Cougars. As the Mavericks enter the contest, it is fortunate that after sitting out one game, junior middle blocker Sophie Tietz is back in the lineup and still playing like her usual self. However, a big thing to note for the Mavericks is that sophomore setter Brooke Bolewerk needs one more assist to pass 600 on the season. Even for a big accomplishment, it is not blinding her going into the match

“It honestly reflects the work that all our hitters have been putting in. Without them it doesn’t allow me to get all those assists. It reflects how our team as a whole and the direction that we want to head in. It’s a big accomplishment that I am proud to do for MSU and just think it reflects on the passing and hitting,” said Bolewerk.



As for the Cougars, they ride a serious wave of momentum as they come off their upset victory against the number five Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. With a record of 14-9, the group led by second-year Head Coach Dan Matthews looks to extend their win streak to three as the Mavs travel to their house.

The person considered to be the most dangerous out of this group is a dynamic duo of both offense and defense. The offense is led by freshman outside hitter Sadie Voss who leads her team in kills and is proving to be the future of the Cougar offense in the future. On the defensive side, sophomore middle blocker Jordyn Hamm in her second year has not disappointed. The native of Spirit Lakes, Iowa currently has 83% blocking statistics and ranks seventh amongst the entire conference.

It will be a tough challenge, to say the least as they prepare to face off against both the irresistible force and the immovable object. Especially in another loud and hostile environment that the road crowd tends to bring to games. However, the team is focused on one thing and that is to go out and fight for a win.

“They are a good team, last time we played them we barely lost in five sets. But were fortunate to get another opportunity to play them, we have had a lot of time to improve and learn and looking to go out and compete at the same level,” said Bolework.

