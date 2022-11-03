Senior Spotlight: Nyles Williams

For someone who has been playing the game of football since he was 5 years old, Nyles Williams, a senior wide receiver for Minnesota State, has found himself putting everything he has into his final season of collegiate football.

“It’s my last year so it’s like, go all in,” said Williams. “Go all in or go home.”

Williams grew up in Milwaukee, WI, playing multiple sports all through high school. Watching his older brother play football is what inspired Williams to get into the sport.

“What made me want to play football is watching my older brother play,” said WIlliams. “A lot of people looked up to him and he was pretty good. So when I saw him play, I was like, man, I want to do the same thing.”

Williams attended Brown Deer High School, where he competed in football, baseball and track and field. He was a starter for all four years for their football team, earning all-suburban and all-conference honors during his junior season. He also was a state qualifier for multiple relay events for track and field. However, Williams true passion and focus lies in football.

Making the jump from high school football to collegiate football was quite the eye opener for Williams.

“In high school, you ain’t gotta worry about nothin’. It’s all fun and games,” said Williams. “Here, you gotta worry about stuff. It’s a lot more work.”

Even though there is a lot more to worry about in collegiate football, it hasn’t stopped Williams from showing off his talent. Since he first took the field for the Mavericks in 2017, Williams has recorded a total of 1127 receiving yards, while also reaching 352 rushing yards.

Williams was drawn to MSU due to Head Coach Todd Hoffner and the team’s welcoming atmosphere, along with their success in previous years.

“When I came here for my first official visit, they were really welcoming. More than any other school,” said Williams. “Obviously I saw how good they were doing, too.”

Outside of football, Williams put a lot of effort into academics, having graduated in December of 2021 with a major in Communications and minor in Business. He also spends a lot of his time hanging out with friends and eating good food.

After football at MSU, Williams is not planning to leave the game behind. He hopes to be a part of the Senior Bowl and attend a few NFL Scouting Combines. If not, Williams is set to move to Arizona and go to barber school.

As he has been here since 2016, Williams has always hoped for his newer teammates to be able to experience a successful year, the same way he has. Standing at 7-2, the Mavericks are looking to do just that and more in the postseason.

Header Photo: Williams has a total of 1127 receiving yards and 352 rushing yards.

Write to Ali Reed at Alicia.Reed@mnsu.edu

