Mavericks back in action at home

As the chills of the inevitable winter fill the air, things are about to heat up quickly for the Minnesota State Mavericks. Monday the MSU women’s basketball team will tip off and start their season at home against the North Central University Rams.

Last year, the Mavericks would have another phenomenal season going 21-7 but fell short in both the NSIC and Regional Tournaments. The Mavericks would also lose four seniors in the offseason which leaves some big holes to fill. Going into the season, head coach Emilee Thiesse enters her 11th year looks to produce the same result and working with an exciting new group of ladies.

“I think that going into this season we are really excited about what we return too, we feel that we are veteran. You can look at it and say we have several underclassmen and sophomores, but we also have a lot of experience with our returning players. So really, it’s been building off the experience and trying to live up to the expectations,” said Thiesse

Their opponent to kick off the season will certainly test the team going into Monday Night. Last season the Rams finished with a record of 24-5 and become the reigning Upper Midwest Athletic Conference [UMAC] Champions. In the end they would fall in the Division III tournament, but still will be looking to continue their reign and defend their title.

Like the Mavericks, they are also a team with a lot of new faces this time around but also some that are still around. One of them being sophomore guard Jolle Talso who led the Rams in assists last year. The 5-9 native out of Ramsey, Minn. will be looking to take the next step forward entering year two.

As the team prepares to take center stage for their opening night, it certainly will be a spectacle to watch. One person is junior guard Joey Batt who last season lead the team in points, assists and field goals. Enter her fourth year, the native of New Ulm, Minn. is focused as she prepares to start off the season.

“I think just be where our feet are and be the best that we can be at that moment. Obviously, we are never going to go out there and have a perfect game so just going in with a go out with a play hard, play our best, and leave it all on the court attitude both in games and practice,” said Batt.

Header Photo: The Minnesota State Women’s Basketball team will play their first game at home against North Central on Monday in the Taylor Center with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. Taylor Theusch (right) from last season’s game on Jan. 14, 2022. (File Photo)

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.Groebner@mnsu.edu

