“Shot of Influence” motivates women in business to achieve desired goals

During Global Entrepreneurship Week, the College of Business Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) and the Women’s Center showed students the documentary film “Shot of Influence.”

According to Liz Steinborn-Gourley, Director of the Women’s Center,, the main purpose of watching the documentary was the idea that everyone is capable of entrepreneurship.



“I want students to see themselves in the women represented in the documentary. That was a big part of it. Sometimes it is hard to imagine ourselves in the role until we see someone like us in that position. The reason we wanted to invite her is that the whole premise of her documentary is these twelve incredible business leaders in Minneapolis sharing what it means to be part of the community, as well as what it means to be an entrepreneur and a woman in business,” said Steinborn-Gourley.



Entrepreneur Gabrieline Reece who directed “Shot of Influence” was invited to the show. She answered students’ questions after the film and shared her experience in the business.

Reece said she believes a woman’s experience in business is important for society because women approach managerial tasks with a special passion.

“The reason that topic about women in business is important is that we have something within us that men don’t have. We are nurturers and teachers. We bring energy and emotions. We put our whole selves into the thing. We create a whole different economic system,” said Reece.

The documentary film “Shot of Influence” showed students 12 businesswomen who shared the history of their organizations, as well as the motivation to manage these companies. Businesswoman Nancy Korsah shared in the documentary that her motivation was that, in her childhood, she observed her mother being denied various job positions despite her skills.

The students who attended the event hoped to gain experience in the field of business, as well as certain areas of this field that they would like to delve into. First-year student Tiera McGill said she found the documentary empowering and wanted to use this opportunity to gain more experience for a future career.



“The way they were able to start their own business is empowering because for women it is hard enough. I want to be a PR manager and a lot of [entrepreneurs] came out of that. I am studying marketing right now and I hope that one day I will be able to help others and not just myself,” said McGill. “I am going to talk to Reece and ask how she started because I want to do the same thing as she does. Reece also has first-hand experience in that.”

According to first-year student Cameron Miller, watching the documentary was a motivation boost for all women who dream of owning their own businesses and doing what they love. Miller dreams of opening a bakery one day.

“I am trying to own my bakery in the future so seeing the documentary was very helpful,” said Miller. “It was very empowering and encouraging for women. It is good that we have opportunities, we also can get there and we have resources.”

