Women’s basketball, someone’s “O” has got to go

As the December freeze begins, Minnesota State women’s basketball is white hot entering the month. Five games into the regular season, MSU is undefeated as they prepare to extend their streak to 6-0.

This week, the team travels to take on the Winona State Warriors Thursday in a conference showdown. Both teams enter the undefeated matchup meaning someone’s “0” has got to go. A chance to keep perfect and jump in the standings is on the line for both sides.

The last time these two met was last year’s regular-season finale, where the Mavericks won 78-55, ending the Warrior’s season in the process and qualifying for the postseason. The Mavericks ultimately lost in round two of the NSIC tournament and the first round of the NCAA tournament.

MSU has not let a postseason hangover affect them this year and has been blazing through competition. However, the big story about the group entering the contest is junior guard Joey Batt. Last Saturday, Batt became the 23rd member of the 1,000-point club in a victory over Wisconsin-Parkside. Since her freshman year, the New Ulm native has blossomed into the heart and soul of the team and credits others for her success.

“It means a lot to me, having all the support and being close to home,” Batt said “so having my family in attendance was awesome. My teammates and coaches have helped me so much over the years and given me the confidence to become the best player I am able to be. So, it just feels awesome to see all those years of hard work pay off.”

As for their opponent, the Warriors have rebounded into incredible form after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Starting out with a record of 7-0, they currently sit atop the NSIC standings. Coming off a 75-46 win against Viterbo University, they look to continue their undefeated streak.

Currently, four team members have over 30 points in seven games. However, one of the big impact players for the Warriors is junior forward Alex Dornfield. The native of Markesan, WI currently leads her team in points and field goals. She is the spark plug that ignites the offense whenever she has the ball.

Both sides are eager and ready to prove themselves going into this contest. MSU they are not afraid of the challenge. Batt along with her teammates are looking to step up and prove themselves ahead of Thursday’s contest.

“They’re 7-0 and we’re 5-0, so we are looking to prove ourselves instead of falling to their style or worrying about all their assets or what they have. Obviously scouting them and trying to find where they thrive and where they don’t. So, it comes down to keeping our tempo going into the game,” said Batt.

