Dryden McKay back at MSU’s rink

Dryden McKay, former goaltender of Minnesota State Men’s Hockey team, celebrates winning the Hobey Baker award from the 2021-22 season. With a 38-5-0 record, this three-time All-American athlete broke the NCAA D1 shutout record and the NCAA most wins in a single season record. McKay is the third goalie to achieve this award.

The Minnesota State Men’s Hockey team loses 4-3 against Bemidji State in overtime Thursday night. The Mavericks rematch today at 7:07 p.m. along with Paul Allan’s final game before retirement.

Photos by Dylan Engel at Dylan.Engel@msnu.edu

