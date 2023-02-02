Fending off the Pesky Beavers

Entering the month of February in the win column, Minnesota State once again finds itself back on home soil. However, there is little time to unwind as they prepare to defend the Taylor Center once again. Under the Thursday night lights, The Mavs will face off against fellow NSIC opponent, Minot State.

In years past, the Mavs have always been a team that shows up against the Beavers. In last year’s matchup, MSU won 26-10 on the road against them. This marked their tenth straight win over the Beavers, the longest streak in their matchup’s history. This time around, the Mavs look to make it eleven straight, while the Beavers look to beat the streak.

However even if they have beaten them in previous bouts, Head Coach, John Makovsky, still feels there is more work to be done. With most of his starting lineup being underclassmen, it requires them to be experienced when going into matchups.

“I think we have been showing steady improvement. We have got a young team that lacks experience and to keep learning from our experiences to get better and where we want them to be,” said Makovsky.

This year, the Beavers have not been as fortunate as the Mavs. Currently, they are second to last in the conference and ride a three-game losing streak. All three losses were by twenty points or more. However, even for all the frustrations, they are still a team that is looking to gain their second win of the year and upset Mankato in front of the Herd.

One of the key members of the Beavers to watch out for is sophomore Heavyweight and rising star, Jake Swirple. Weighing in at 285 pounds, the native of Livonia, Michigan exploded onto the scene his freshman year. Not only did he play offensive line for the school but compiled a 14-0 record on the mat. Currently sitting at 11-3 on the season, he will be eager to try and seek another win against the Mavs.

With the countdown to Thursday night’s contest underway, all eyes will be on the Mavs as they look to defend the Taylor Center. Coach Makovsky feels this will help dictate the match. Consistency in performance is what matters most in this match; making sure his guys are going out there and competing at the highest level.

“Big thing we are looking for is how important it is to be the best version of yourself on a consistent basis. We just want them to give their best consistently so that their up day is not as far off from their down day,” said Makovsky.

Write to Charlie Groebner at Charles.Groebner@mnsu.edu

Header photo: The MSU Wrestling team participates in their second to last home dual of the season against Minot State today, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. (Dylan Engel)

Like this: Like Loading...