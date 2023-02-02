The adventures have officially begun

My adventures in Wyoming have officially begun. I have been very busy exploring my surroundings and beyond Laramie. There is so much that has happened since I got here, but one of my favorite things is that I have officially found my go-to coffee shop.

It is a small local shop that is located under a bookstore. The coffee is amazing, and the ambiance is filled with pure calm of the people within.

Every time I move somewhere new, I always make it my goal to find a local coffee shop to call my favorite spot. For me, coffee shops are a good relaxing environment to do homework, hang out with friends or just hang out alone. Finding a place to feel relaxed outside of my dorm room has been beneficial for my well-being.

As I had mentioned in my last article, I wanted to explore and adventure as much as possible, I have been exploring campus events hiking trails and visiting neighboring towns.

On campus, they host many student events much like MSU does. My roommate, Sophia, has a talent for finding when they are and ensuring that I attend. We went to a Union After Dark event, where I planted a succulent, whom is now named Fredrick, decorated cookies and made a bracelet.

We also attended a basketball game where UWyo played Colorado State in a boarder war game. This was one of the most intense games I have ever attended. I have also attended a session for the observatory on campus where I learned about bioastrology.

I feel that I am doing more on campus here than I normally would do at home. These events have kept me busy and helped me experience the environment to its fullest.

Outside of campus, I have gone hiking and visited Fort Colins, Colorado.

Sophia’s friend Lena, who is from Germany, has provided a lot of opportunities to go exploring outdoors. Lena’s roommate took us to Curt Gowdy State Park where we hiked up a mountain and walked across ice to a hidden waterfall. This was one of the most beautiful hikes that I have been on in a while.

This past weekend, Lena, Sophia and I took the opportunity to explore a small portion of Downtown Fort Colins. As a big lover of local businesses, I loved being able to explore new stores and see a beautiful part of the city. I would love to have more time to explore here and see Colorado State’s campus as it is supposed to have some beautiful architecture and hidden gems.

All of my adventures aside, I have finally gotten a hold of the campus layout and taken advantage of study spaces and on-campus food. So far, my favorite spot to get a bite to eat on campus is the poke and sushi shop in the Union.

I feel very lucky to be able to have the mountains as my backdrop, I feel very comfortable with Laramie and all of the excitement it provides me with. I am still hoping to expand my reach and explore more on the weekends. I have officially added visiting a hot spring to the ever-growing, long list of things I would like to do. I only hope that I have enough time to see everything that this place has to offer.

Header photo: Hiking through Curt Gowdy State park was one of the most beautiful hikes that I have been on for a while. (Photo courtesy of Andrea Schoenecker)

