Letter to the Editor– More Inclusive Democracy

The future of our democracy was a top issue for many Minnesota voters in 2022. With political polarization and extremism on the rise, we showed up to vote for our democracy and the freedoms that it promises. But most Minnesotans would agree that for our democracy to work its best, it needs to include as many of us as possible. There is a solution to this: Ranked Choice Voting.

Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) is the most important change we can make to reduce extremism and polarization, and include more voices and viewpoints in our political process. With Ranked Choice Voting, we aren’t limited to just one candidate who may represent us best on a key issue or two. Voters can fill in a second, or third choice, and don’t have to worry about wasting their ballot if their favorite doesn’t have enough support to win. Voters can take a big picture approach with all the candidates on the ballot – balancing candidate priorities with their own and ranking their vote accordingly. With Ranked Choice Voting, political extremism is disincentivized. Candidates need to reach out beyond their strongest supporters, bringing more people and more viewpoints into our democratic process.

Ranked Choice Voting is the solution for Minnesotans who want more voice, more choice, and more power at the polls and in our democracy.

Storm Novak

Like this: Like Loading...