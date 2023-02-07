Mavericks Sweep the Ted Nelson Classic

If there’s one thing the Minnesota State Mavericks track squad has this year, it’s a powerhouse core. With a strong group of returning veterans and underclassmen who are following in their tracks, the Mavericks are right where they left off.

Their goal is to be national champions once again. This season, the Mavs have kept their momentum rolling as both the men and women won the meet.

Makayla Jackson, a junior veteran on this team, thinks the team as a whole is progressing very nicely. She also touched on how the team’s season is looking.

“On a wide scale, the season is looking great for everyone competing. You’re seeing talent back from last year, but also freshmen looking to make their mark. We have a really strong, powerhouse team,” said Jackson.

One year ago, Jackson was a conference champion in both jumping and sprinting events. She is also a 15 time All American in her career with the Mavericks, thus far. Saturday, she scored third in the long jump with a jump of 5.50 meters. Also, in the preliminaries of the 60 meter dash, she scored a meet record finishing in 7.32 seconds. This year, however, Jackson is taking a different approach in terms of setting goals for herself.

“I didn’t set any goals coming into this year. Last year I set goals and became too focused on them and I was not able to live in the moment,” said Jackson.

With not setting any personal goals this year, Jackson has already had a monster start to the 2023 indoor track season.

On the men’s side, distance runner, three time All American and junior veteran, Tanner Maier, has many goals set for himself this year.

“Last year, I took Florida indoor nationals and then outdoors. This year, my goal is to set the 800 and one mile school record,” said Maier.

In the 800 Saturday, Maier came very close to that goal, running a time of 1:52.68, 2 seconds shy of the school record. He placed first in that event.

Maier has only been running track since his junior year of high school, where he took home the trophy in multiple state events.

When asked why he loves being a Maverick, Maier said “the answer is easy.” “The team culture throughout every sport is truly inspiring. All of the sports here are very talented, which has created a great name for Minnesota State Athletics,” said Maier. “Supporting one another and going to other sporting events is the beauty of sports.”

Header Photo: MSU Track & Field runs away with 1st place out of 11 teams during the Ted Nelson Classic Saturday, Feb. 4th. (Dylan Engel/The Reporter)

Write to Jade Jackson at jadelyn.jackson@mnsu.edu

