Last Dance for the Seniors

With the Championship tournaments only a week away, Minnesota State prepares for their final home dual of the 22’-23’ season. Four months of trekking through the frigid weather across the Midwest has led to a Friday night clash at home with fellow NSIC opponent Upper Iowa to close out the regular season.

Coming off last weekend’s shutout against the University of Wisconsin Parkside, the Mavs are hungry to get a win. Currently riding a three-match losing streak, they are looking to finish this season on a positive note. Head Coach, Jim Makovsky, noted that while last week is a distant memory, it’s time that his group starts taking it to the next level.

“Same thing our guys are, which is a better performance and better week of preparation. We have another great and quality team coming in and we need to be ready to take the next step. These guys have been taking tests all season and now sit in the B or C range. Now it is time for them to take their final exam and we need an A-worthy performance,” said Makovsky.

It will certainly need to be an A-worthy performance against the Peacocks. Last year, the Mavs got rag dolled by them in a 36-8 blowout loss. While this year the Peacocks have had a strong start, they have slipped in the past few weeks. Currently riding their own three-game losing streak, they are also desperate for a win as the season comes to an end.

Even for the struggles, 157 Ibs senior Chase Luensman has not been an issue whatsoever. The All-American from Monticello, Iowa currently holds a record of 23-2 this season and is arguably the best wrestler on their roster. However, before his last visit to the Super Regions Tournament, he will have to warm up against the young and hungry Mavs lineup.

With all the tension as the season finale has finally arrived, it will be a night of emotions. MSU seniors Dylan Butts, Gavin Christoffersen, Brock Luthens, Darell Mason, Brody Nielsen and Max Villnow will possibly suit up one final time for the fans at the Taylor Center. All six men have given a lot to the program through some of the hardest periods in collegiate sports. Coach Makovsky said that he could not be more pleased with what his guys have gone through.

“I am most proud of my guys who have stuck with the program. Whether they were starters or not doesn’t matter. This group is full of incredible men who are going to really go places which is the thing that really makes me proud. While it wasn’t ideal considering the last two or three years, we still tried to make the most of it. That would be the only thing that really put a pit in my stomach,” said Makovsky.

Header photo: The MSU Wrestling team concludes their regular season with their final home dual against Upper Iowa Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Center.

