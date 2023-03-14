An even split down in the sunshine state

Last week, the Minnesota State Women’s Softball team traveled down to Clermont, Florida with 10 games on their plate. They left with a 5-5 record. Here’s a recap of the week in the Sunshine State.

The Mavericks began their trip with a win over the Assumption Greyhounds. Minnesota State began the day with a 9-1 win in five innings. Junior McKayla Armbruster picked up the win for the Mavericks as she allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out five, in the complete game effort.

In their second game, which was more exciting, the Mavs took on the Dominican N.Y. Chargers and triumphed with a 10-4 victory. Sophomore Sophia Del Vechhio picked up the win as she threw five shutout innings, while giving up just five hits. RBI-doubles from Sullivan in the top of the first and sophomore Cheyenne Behrends at the top of the third gave the Mavericks an early 2-0 lead. MSU added three more runs in the top of the fourth to go up 5-0. Smithson drove in a run with a single to left field, before a fielder’s choice from junior Sydney Nelson and a sac bunt from Newman drove in two more. The Mavericks drove in five more runs in the top of the sixth to go up 10-0. Newman doubled in the first run, before Behrends drove in a run with a single to left field. Three more runs were scored off the single from Tallman and an error by the Charger left fielder.

The third and fourth games a day later didn’t exactly go the way the Mavericks had wanted. They fell to California, Pennsylvania 6-2 and Tiffin 3-0. However, the third day they regained some heat as they bested Ashland 4-3, but lost to Saginaw Valley State in a nail-biter, 5-4.

Toward the end of the trip, on Day 4, the Mavericks were upended by both Northwood and Grand Valley State.

With fuel to their fire, they went into the last day in Florida with a vengeance and won both games. The Mavericks defeated Franklin Pierce 12-0 in five innings and Lynn 2-0. Against Lynn, junior McKayla Armbruster earned the win as she allowed just six hits while striking out 10 batters. Armbruster struck out the first 11 batters she faced. The first four innings of the game saw neither team advance a runner beyond second base. With both teams scoreless into the top of the fifth, Tallman struck out but advanced to first on a wild pitch to open the inning. Tallman then stole second, before Lara reached first via an error. After a sac bunt moved the runners to second and third, junior Sydney Nelson ended the scoreless tie with a two-run double to right center to put the Mavericks up 2-0. Lynn managed to get five hits in the final three innings but the Knights could not get a run across the plate as Armbruster completed her third shutout of the season.

Minnesota State continues their season in St. Joseph, Missouri as they take part in the three-day Fairfield Inn and Suites Classic. MSU opens the weekend Friday, March 17, with a pair of games against UW-Parkside at 10:00 a.m. and Northwest Missouri State at 2:00 p.m.

